What's An Eye Care Routine, And Do I Need One?
It’s 2023 – everyone knows about skincare routines. At this point, we've even branched out into taking more targeted care of the skin on our hands and décolletage. While our routines may already touch on the tender skin around our eyes and neck, what about our actual eyes? As a visually able person, I sometimes take my eyesight for granted, but I realize it’s important to recognize the gift of sight and take better care of my eyes. Incorporating an eye care routine may not be something you’ve ever thought of doing, but we’re here to show you why it’s so important.
Why should I take care of my eyes?
Age-related eye conditions and diseases are more frequent in women than in men, according to The Society for Women’s Health Research. These conditions include glaucoma, macular degeneration, and cataracts. Certain diseases can also result in trouble seeing clearly, or complete loss of vision. There are lots of external factors that can affect the eyes that we may not think twice about, but these can lead to varying degrees of disease or discomfort over time.
"Many people may notice symptoms like red, tired eyes, as well as burning and itching of the eyes that are commonly due to underlying dry eye and blepharitis, inflammation of the eyelids," says Ophthalmologist Dr. Kelsi Greider-Sideris, MD. She has a special interest in treating dry eye and is one of the few ophthalmologists trained to use the Lumenis OptiLight system to treat dry eye. "These symptoms are typically exacerbated by things like air conditioning, heating, contact lens wear, and screen time."
With all of that in mind, it seems increasingly more important to also consider your personal eye health in assessing your overall well-being.
What's an eye care routine?
Photo by Angela Roma / PEXELS
An eye care routine is a tailored plan you can follow to take proper care of your eyes and vision. You can develop a routine that works for you on your own, but we think it's a good idea to work with your eye doctor as well.
"Eyesight is often determined by your genetics and once your eyesight starts to deteriorate you cannot reverse it naturally," says Dr. Maria Montero, an ophthalmologist, surgeon, mother, and mentor with Orbis International. "You can follow an easy and simple routine to maintain your health."
Elements of a healthy eye care routine include eye exams, eating healthy foods, exercising, not smoking, avoiding getting bacteria near the eyes, taking your makeup off, and wearing preventative eyewear. Learn more about each step below.
Regular Eye Exams
Eye exams aren't just about getting new frames or contacts. At these appointments, doctors can monitor for eye diseases and abnormalities as well. This is some of the best preventative eye care you can give yourself, especially since most eye conditions are easily treatable or delayed when caught in early stages.
"It's important to visit your eye doctor at least once a year for a checkup," Dr. Montero said. "Even if you have perfect vision, you should still visit the eye doctor because they can detect eye conditions or other health problems."
Exercising Regularly
Photo by Polina Tankilevitch / PEXELS
Incorporating exercise into your routines can improve blood flow to the retina and optic nerve. This reduces overall complications with the eyes, and helps prevent eye conditions and diseases.
Eating Healthy Foods
When you were a kid, your grandmother may have told you to eat your carrots for healthy eyes as a kid, and she wasn't really wrong. Certain types of foods are great for maintaining good eyesight. Those include:
Not Touching Your Eyes With Dirty Hands
Photo by Darina Belonogova / PEXELS
Reducing exposure to bacteria is crucial in your ocular upkeep. If you have to touch your eyes, or even the skin close to them, make sure you thoroughly wash your hands before and after.
Not Smoking
If you’re a regular smoker, it could mean you’re twice as likely to develop macular degeneration and cataracts. The chemicals you inhale can negatively affect the flow of blood and oxygen to your eyes, resulting in further complications.
Maintaining Clean Makeup Brushes and Not Sharing Makeup
Photo by Meredith Holser
Healthy contact with your eyes means making sure you clean anything that gets close to them. This includes makeup brushes and other applicators without a doubt, as mascara wands and eyeshadow brushes can harbor tons of bacteria that could harm the eyes. You want to wash and disinfect them regularly, and definitely beware of sharing any applicators with friends.
"Make sure you choose high quality, hypoallergenic makeup, and remember to wash brushes and swap out your mascara for a fresh one every month," Dr. Greider-Sideris said. "There are makeup brands that are ophthalmologist tested and even ophthalmologist developed."
The same thing goes for beauty treatments like eyelash extensions, Dr. Montero said. It's important to be educated on how they can affect your eyes. "They're trendy right now, and generally are safe for your eyes," she said. "I recommend that you only go to a reputable salon with experienced personnel that uses high-quality glue. The glue can be harmful if it gets in your eye, causing a corneal burn or laceration. If the eyelash technician is not experienced or not using the right products, it can cause damage to your eyes."
Taking Your Makeup Off Before Bed
Dr. Yuna Rapoport, MD, MPH, and Board-Certified Ophthalmologist at Manhattan Eye recommends removing makeup thoroughly every night, using a gentle eye makeup remover, then doing a brief heat treatment. “I also recommend doing 30 seconds of heat to help open up the meibomian glands. Meibomian glands are important to the lubrication of the eye. If those glands are clogged, then the eye can develop aqueous deficiency dry eye. Heat treatment can be as simple as taking a clean washcloth in hot (but not burning!) water and leaving it on the eyelids for 30 seconds.”
Avoiding Harmful Skincare Near The Eyes
Photo by Shiny Diamonds / PEXELS
Certain ingredients found in skincare creams and serums can impact the eyes. “Vitamin A derivatives like Accutane and Retin-A can be toxic to the oil glands that line our eyelids that are important for lubricating the eye's surface,” Dr. Greider-Sideris said. “It is important to be aware that their use can lead to severe dry eye, so avoid getting Retin-A close to the eyelids.”
Sporting Protective Eyewear
Photo by Anna Shvets / PEXELS
Eyewear is a true two in one – glasses look chic, and also protect your eyes from harm. Wear sunglasses when you’re outside to protect your eyes from UV rays. Blue light glasses are a game-changer when it comes to working from home and scrolling social media. Try wearing safety glasses or goggles when you’re doing messy yard work or DIYs – they’ll block debris that irritate the eyes.
Do I need an eye care routine?
If you’re aiming to take the best care of your eyes, an eye care routine is absolutely necessary. Considering all of the factors above will put you ahead of the curve in the realm of eye care, helping you see well into your future.
Header image by Shiny Diamonds / PEXELS