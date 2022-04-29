The Ultimate Guide To Glowy Skin
Drinking water, exercising, and sleeping a good 7 to 9 hours are the basics to a healthy skincare routine. But after a dry, cold winter, your skin likely needs a glowy reboot with a wellness plan that focuses on the skin, inside and out. We’ve got you. We partnered with our friends at ChloroGlow, natural detox supplements derived from green plants, for ways to reset your skincare routine –along with Brit + Co’s tried-and-true hacks – so you can kick off the warm-weather season keeping dryness, dullness, and blemishes at bay.
Chlorophyll is more than a TikTok trend.
Chlorophyll, the pigment that gives green plants their color, contains nutrients that have been reported to clear skin blemishes and reduce inflammation; help with acne, rosacea, and wrinkles; and remove impurities and toxins below the skin. Natural sources of chlorophyll include leafy vegetables like spinach, kale, wheatgrass, and broccoli.
ChloroGlow Detox Drops, which contain a water-soluble version of chlorophyll (that absorbs better in the body), can take your glass of water or any meal up a notch. Potential benefits include antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, a morning energy boost, *and* natural healing from sun damage and signs of aging.Get 20% off ChloroGlow Detox Drops with code GLOW20.
Food can hydrate your skin too.
Yes, what you eat can have an effect on your skin's glow. Go for fresh fruits and vegetables like watermelon or cucumbers that have a high water content. Your cells will be able to absorb them easily — and you'll get tons of vitamins and minerals that leave your skin beautiful from the inside out.
Eat antioxidant-rich foods too. Load up on kale, berries, and nuts (even dark chocolate!) over processed foods that are high in refined sugars.
Cleanse and moisturize, even when you don’t want to.
Sometimes you’re just too busy in the morning or too tired at night to deal with washing your face. We get it! But a consistent skincare regimen will help remove dirt, oil and pollution debris that can clog pores and create a dull appearance.
Wash your face morning and night (giving yourself a light massage in the process or try the gua sha method) and apply moisturizer every time to hydrate skin and instantly appear more glowy. Exfoliate twice a week to get even better results.
Exercise + green juice = one-two punch.
Getting your heart rate up can help give your skin much-needed oxygen and nutrients, which help boost collagen and develop new skin cells. The result? Skin that looks glowy, even after you sweat.
Before an intense workout, liquid chlorophyll can actually help calm and balance your body. Bonus: it can also increase energy and help you maintain a healthy weight.
ChloroGlow Detox Shots, which taste mild and sweet (there's a green apple version too), can be a great booster to your favorite green juice or you can drink on its own for a powerful start to your day.
Get 20% off ChloroGlow Detox Shots with code GLOW20.
Resist the urge to pop!
Popping your pimples can create permanent scars and even more breakouts. Instead, try these DIY remedies: Dissolve an aspirin or a pinch of baking soda in a little water and then apply the paste to the spot for no more than five minutes. Aspirin and baking soda contain the same acid that many acne treatments use to exfoliate dry skin and decrease redness.
Our favorite hack? Rub an ice cube all over the area for about two minutes before applying an acne cream or a DIY face mask.
DIY steam and mask weekly.
Put your face over a bowl of boiling water, using a towel to trap the heat, and let the steam moisturize your skin for one to two minutes. You can add citrus, green tea, or essential oils to ante up the relaxing experience. You’ll remove dirt, dust and oil from your pores without aggravating your skin.
For a smoother, clearer appearance, whip up a spa-worthy mask using strawberries and some Greek yogurt to help smooth bumps and unclog pores. A little honey can also help soothe sensitive skin, and reduces irritation. Smooth it on, kick back, and try not to eat it all up.
Apply sunscreen to more than just your face.
Make sure you are applying SPF to your ears, jawline, and hairline. These are areas where dermatologists often seen cases of skin cancer, since we can often ignore them when applying sunscreen. Caring for our whole skin is key to glowy results.
So there you have it, secrets and not-so-secret but good reminders to caring for your skin for the long haul, inside and out. Healthy eating, sleeping, exercising, and a solid skincare regimen are the trick, plus for a boost, check out ChloroGlow Chlorophyll Drops and Chlorophyll Detox Shots to enhance your glow!
