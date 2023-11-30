The Case For Slow Holiday Shopping (And Easy Ways To Do It)
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.
Holiday shopping can be a bit anxiety-producing, especially following the craze of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. You want to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list but you also don’t want to blow your budget. Plus, there’s all this stuff on sale you want for yourself! There’s this rush to buy all the sparkly and trendy things because they are on sale for “One Day Only!” – the exact impulse marketers want us to feel, right?
After a slew of impulse buys at the start of this season – and the onslaught of packages that arrived on my stoop one to three days later – I started to wonder, maybe slow shopping is a better way to go? Like slow living, slow shopping is a more intentional way of shopping. You’re more choosy and take your time deciding on the best gift or item you want to bring into your home. By being a bit more selective about what you shop for yourself and others, a few things happen: you keep your budget intact; you end up choosing quality over quantity and shopping for more thoughtful gifts; and you give the planet a breather from so much holiday consumption. Here are easy ways to slow shop over impulse shop this holiday season and beyond!
Photo by Marko Klaric
Create a running shopping list.
This helps you stay focused on what you really need and avoid impulse buys. You can edit it down later too – do you really need that $350 hair dryer because it promises to shave off a few minutes of drying time (no, I didn’t).
Set a holiday budget.
Before squashing a whole paycheck on Amazon, determine how much you’re willing to spend each month on gifts and nonessentials and stick to it. This will help you not overspend on things you don’t actually need.
Take it slow.
Take the time to look for well-made, durable, sustainable options that will last longer. Cheap isn’t always cheaper. You can end up spending more by having to replace more often. Read reviews too!
Photo by Monstera Production
Shop secondhand.
My daughter is obsessed with Goodwill lately because she found the motherlode of Hatchimals, her toy du jour. There are loads of holiday decorations you can find in thrift stores, including lights, artificial trees and wreaths, and ornaments. It’s been a fun bonding experience for us to find new thrift stores - she heads to the toy section and I head to the home section for glass and servingware. You can find so many great deals — and TBH you can even find some great thrifted gifts, too!
Don’t rush into a decision.
If you’re not sure about something, put it down and think about it. Wait a day or two – if you’re still not sure, it’s probably not the right thing for you. Ask yourself if you truly need the item. Will you care in 1, 2, 5 years? Try things on too before you buy and test products in-store before going through the click-and-return loop.
Photo by Liza Summer
Shop mindfully.
Take note of your mood and emotions when shopping, which may influence your decisions. Avoid stress-shopping or retail therapy. Instead, look at the stuff you already have and practice gratitude for things that have truly brought you joy in the past.
Give your small biz community a boost.Shop local shops and small businesses, which often have unique and sustainable products. Your town or city will be better for it!
Have you tried slow shopping? Share in the comments below! Take it slow and shop our holiday shopping guide.
Header image by Andrea Piacquadio
