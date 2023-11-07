31 Target Gift Ideas For *Everyone* On Your Holiday Shopping List This Year
If you're playing Santa this holiday season, you'll want to pay extra attention to Targetbecause they've got so many goodies for every budget. From what we've seen, you can find a gift in just about any category, ranging from tech to beauty and wellness. Between us, some of our editorial team already has some good gets from this list in their carts — the gifts are that good. So whether you're shopping for Christmas, Hanukkah, birthdays, or just because, I've rounded up plenty of options for you!
So, what are you waiting for? Scroll down for 31 great gift ideas from Target!
Gifts For Your Beauty-Obsessed Bestie
E.l.f. Embellished Holiday Brush Gift Set - 9 Piece
Surprise your bestie with a new makeup brush set by E.l.f. for Christmas!
E.l.f. Snow Globe Blend & Brush Holiday Gift Set - 6 Pieces
If your bestie desperately needs to replace her beauty blenders, this blend and brush holiday gift set is a good idea.
Lip Cosmetics Gift Set (Total of 7)
This Target gift idea puts the 'kiss' in kissable lips. It's full of essentials that will keep your lips soft and moisturized.
Colourpop Holiday Cosmetic Gift Set in Sweater Weather
Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph made sweater weather what it is thanks to their 2007 SNL skit.
Olive & June Santa Baby Mini Nail Polish Gift Set - 4 Count
If your bestie wants to keep it simple for the holidays by doing her nails at home, she'll need this nail polish gift set.
Fine'ry. Mini EDP Perfume Gift Set - 0.75 fl oz/3 Pieces
What's sweater weather without perfume that smells good? Help your bestie find their new signature scent with this gift set. It's the perfect gift idea from Target.
Gifts For Your Sister Who's Always Booked & Busy
Dr. Teal's Lavender Lavender Regimen Bath & Body Gift Set - 4 Pieces
First thing's first - your sister needs time to relax. Help her get the party started by gifting her this lavender bath and body gift set by Dr. Teal's.
Lifelines Shower Diffuser plus Essential Oil Blend
If she insists on taking a shower instead of a soothing bath, gift her this shower diffuser as a backup!
Que Bella Holiday Relax & Unwind Pamper Pouch Soothing Face Mask Gift Set
Once she's out of the shower, your sister will need a soothing face mask to help rejuvenate her skin.
Threshold Wood Lidded Glass Wellness Calm Candle
Don't forget to add this calm candle to her relaxing gift basket!
Curology Winter Skin Savers Holiday Skincare Gift Set and Bag
If you think she'll need an extra lifesaver in the form of more skincare, gift your sister this gift set by Curology.
Green Inspired Guided Journal Softcover Sewn Today with Intention
Once she's done pampering herself, your sister can begin writing about how she plans to move through life with this guided journal.
Gifts For Your Bestie Who Loves Reading
Argento Dabney Lee Set of 4 Bookmarks with Magnets
Bookmarks are nonnegotiable if you love to read. Tell your friend their days of dogearing their books are over because you're gifting them these bookmarks with magnets.
A New Day Facile Frame Glasses Case
Never underestimate whether someone needs reading glasses. They always get misplaced no matter how hard people try to keep up with them. This includes your wonderful bestie.
Threshold 2 Pack Marble and Wood Bookend Set
Has your bestie been raving nonstop about bookends to hold her books together? Look no further than this gift idea from Target.
Brightroom Bamboo Bathtub Caddy
And if they insist on reading books while taking a bath, help them keep their latest read dry wit this bathtub caddy.
City Creek Prints
For the fun of it, gift your bestie with this canvas tote print and watch their eyes light up.
Gifts For Your Your Younger Sibling Who's An Avid Gamer
Samsung 65" Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV
If your teen sibling has been staying out of trouble and doing his chores, it's only right you surprise them with a new 65" smart TV so they can play video games.
Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Gaming Console Minecraft Edition (Refurbished)
What can we say - Xbox is a classic gaming console that your younger sibling will love having this refurbished Minecraft edition.
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox
Save your parents from developing a headache by gifting your younger sibling with a wireless gaming headset. They'll still hear your little brother or sister yelling but at least they won't hear other strangers.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (Digital)
Don't be shy - throw in a digital game pass!
Nintendo Switch + MarioKart 8 Deluxe Special Edition Bundle
If your little brother or sister prefers to play games on-the-go, buy them this Nintendo Switch instead of an Xbox and smart TV.
Gifts For Your Fellow Coffee Lovers
Stanley 48 oz Stainless Steel Classic Legendary Bottle in Peat Moss
Stanley cups are hard to resist. Trust us - we know from experience.
Wondershop Glass Cold Brew Christmas Tree Ornament
Technically this isn't a real Christmas gift but it's still cute nonetheless.
Good & Gather Advent Calendar Light Roast Coffee
Know someone who's an advent calendar and coffee lover? They'll love this gift.
Starbucks Peppermint Mocha Flavored Light Roast Coffee, 11 oz
Then again, Starbucks will always come out on top no matter who you ask.
Gifts For The Pal Who Can't Get Enough Of #FoodTok
Gatherings
We all know that one person who can't stay away from #FoodTok and we get it. Help them start recreating meals in the comfort of the home with this casual-fancy cookbook.
Figmint 7.5qt Enamel Dutch Oven in Blue
Target gift ideas often include a range of things - like this Dutch oven. Needless to say, it's mandatory for the cook in your life to have one.
Polder Twist Digital Kitchen Timer with Extra Large Black Display
I know it's seems lazy but a digital kitchen timer simplifies the cooking process.
Crockpock On-The-Go Personal Food Warmer
A personal food warmer is something no one knows they need until they have it.
The Southern Baking Cookbook
Southern bakes are heavenly and will take someone's cooking to the next level.
Which Target gift ideas are you adding to your Christmas list? Share with us below and subscribe to our newsletter for more holiday inspo!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Featured images via Target
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.