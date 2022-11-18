50+ Black Friday And Cyber Monday Deals For 2022 You Can't Miss
By this point in November, your Thanksgiving menu is planned, your cute + colorful outfit is picked out, and you might have already shifted gears to gift giving for all your friends and family. It's no secret that Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are some of the best ways to grab presents (or to treat yourself) and this year, we found some of the best from Ikea sales to Apple Watch deals.
Whether you're getting a head start on your December shopping or you're just looking to snag that holiday dress at a discounted price, these Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals will let you deck out your closet, your beauty cabinet, and your home while also helping you save money.
Our Place is offering up to 30 percent off sitewide, which means you can finally snag an Always Pan for less.
Youthforia is offering 20 percent off their products, like this Hydrating And Nourishing Dewy Korean Lip Gloss on Amazon from 11/24-11/27.
AVALINE is running a sale for 20 percent off sitewide + free shipping on $150+ from 11/25-11/28. It's the perfect opportunity to grab their bestselling White wine.
Grab a variety of deals with ModCloth's Black Friday sale, including $6 off this Lovable Baby Octopus Crop Tee.
Solawave is offering a buy one, get one free sale on everything (including their Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy & Serum Kit) with the code "GetOne" until 11/29.
Club L London will be giving up to 60 percent off sitewide, like on this Satin Strapless Corset Fishtail Dress, from 11/25-11/28.
The Knot is offering 60 percent off save the dates with code MARRY60, 30 percent off all other invites and paper with code MARRY30, and free shipping on all orders from 11/18-11/29. Grab these "Names" Save The Dates!
Cozy Earth Silk Collection will be running a sale for 30-35 percent off sitewide discount (the new silk collection not included), and 30 percent off the new silk collection with code "NEWSILK" from 11/15-12/15. Spruce up your bedroom with a Cozy Earth Comforter.
Get $20 off Evvy's Vaginal Microbiome Test Kit or an Evvy Membership from 11/24-11/28. Not only that, they're also offering deals on Giving Tuesday, where you can get $10 off and Evvy will give $10 to a reproductive health charity of their choice on 11/29!
Apple is offering an Apple Gift Card that you can use on a later purchase when you buy an eligible iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac, or AirPods (to name a few) from 11/25-11/28.
Glossier (excluding gift cards) will be giving 20 percent off everything on the site (except gift cards) andwith 30 percent off all orders over $100 from 11/24-11/28. We've been looking for an excuse to buy every shade of Lidstar.
Ordinary Habit is offering 20 percent off sitewide from 11/21-11/28, which is the perfect opportunity to grab a new Christmas Pink House puzzle for the fam to put together.
IKEA's sales include 25 percent off HEMMABAK baking products until 11/28, 20 percent off select rugs from 11/24-11/28, and 20 percent off Holiday Lighting from 11/24-12/4. Grab a STRÅLA LED garland to get a head start on your decorating.
More Black Friday And Cyber Monday Deals
- Rifle Paper Co.: 30 percent off sitewide with the code "MERRY30" from 11/23-11/29 and an extra 40 percent sale items with the code "SALE40" from 11/30-12/6
- Parachute: 20 percent off (including furniture) from 11/21-11/28
- Pleasing: Buy One, Get One on nail and beauty on 11/25
- Havenly: 50 percent off interior design packages, 55 percent off Full Design Packages from $90 to $199, and 50 percent off in-Person Packages from $350 to $699 with the code "CYBER22" from 11/21-11/28.
- The Inside: 20 percent off orders under $1,000 with code BF20, 25 percent off orders $1,000-$1,999 with code BF25, and 30 percent off orders $2,000+ with code BF30 from 11/23-11/28.
- Risa: Up to 30 percent off the Eva Longoria collection until 11/26.
- TKEES: Up to 75 percent off across their site through 11/28.
- Etsy: Up to 60 percent off from 11/19-11/30.
- MAÄT:15 percent off sitewide from 11/25-11/28.
- Madewell: 40 percent off your purchase now with the code OHJOY.
- StriVectin: 30 percent off sitewide from 11/27-11/29.
- KjaerWeis: 25 percent off sitewide from 11/24-11/28.
- Tangle Teezer: 20 percent off sitewide from 11/21-11/28.
- Wander & Roam: $20 off all purchases over $99 with the codes BLACKFRIDAY20 or CYBERMONDAY20.
- Jessicurl: 20 percent off sitewide on 11/28.
- DL Eyewear: 25 percent off sitewide from 11/25-11/28.
- AS by DF: 25 percent off sitewide with the code "BF25" from 11/24-11/28.
- Make Beauty: 20 percent off with the code "THANKS20" from 11/21-11/28.
- Phlur: 15 percent 50ml bottles with the code "THANKS15" from 11/24-11/28.
- Naturium: 25 percent off sitewide with the code "CYBER25" from 11/21-11/28.
- GEE Beauty: 15 percent off everything from 11/25-11/28.
- White Fox: 30 percent off sitewide (including sale items) with the code "BLKFRI" from 11/21-11/27.
- Heiress Beverly Hills: 30 percent off everything with the code "NOVEMBER30" from 11/23-11/29.
- YG Collection: 40 percent off sitewide from 11/25-11/27 and 45 percent off sitewide on 11/28.
- A | LOUD: 30 percent off sitewide with the code "BLACK30" from 11/21-11/27.
- Slate Swim: 20 percent off everything (excluding new Resort '23 Collection) with the code "BFCM20," a free gift with purchase for any order of Resort '23 styles (no code necessary) from 11/21-11/30.
- Luli Fama: Up to 60 percent off from 11/16-11/23 and separates starting at $25 from 11/25-11/27.
- Waikiki the Label: 50 percent off sitewide.
- Nua Swim: 20 percent off selected items from 11/20-11/27 and 20 percent OFF sitewide on 11/28.
- House of CB: 20 percent off sitewide on 11/25 and 10 percent off sitewide from 11/26-11/27.
- Arhaus: 40 percent off selected items from 11/22-11/28.
- Castlery: 40 percent off select products from 11/7-12/4.
- CULTIVER: 20 percent off White & Natural Linen, 40 percent off Blush Linen Bedding & Freya Linen Throws, and 60 percent off Fawn, Dusk, Cinnamon & Olive Linen, Apparel, Cara Table Linen and Denim Towel Collections from 11/23-11/28.
- Kathy Kuo Home: Up to 35 percent sitewide from 11/22-11/29.
- Big Chill: 10 percent off sitewide and 0 percent financing on orders $10,000 and up for a limited time.
- That's So Fetch: 30 percent off sitewide from 11/24-11/27.
- Our Body The Label: Every item at $15 now.
- Pelle Moda: 20 percent off sitewide with the code "Thankful" from 11/21-11/27, 30 percent off sitewide with the code "BlackFriday" on 11/25, and 30 percent off sitewide with the code "Letscyber" on 11/28.
