The H&M Home Holiday Decor Is Full Of Festive Buys We Love Right Now
Halloween is officially over, and it's time to start thinking about buying cute things from H&M's holiday shop. The *official* debut of their home decor collection blew our minds so much that we knew it was only a matter of time before they'd offer some of the best holidayfinds.
After perusing the site, we found that H&M's holiday shop knocked affordable decor out of the park. There's literally something for everyone — you know how much we love that — so we're ready to all the festive buys we love with you. By the time you scroll down, you'll be imagining yourself surrounded by cute decorations while snacking on the tastiest Trader Joe's holiday items!
And in case someone dares to question your desire to decorate for Christmas, let them know it's never too early to feel jolly because H&M's holiday shop has already debunked that myth. Happy shopping!
Ornaments
White Shoe Ornament
This cute ornament is for my snazzy girls who loveshoes.
Gold Glass Ornament
Pop a bottle of bubbly and toast to this gold glass ornament!
4-Pack Macarons Ornaments
Okay, you have to buy these macarons ornaments. I mean, who doesn't want French pastries on their tree?
Gold Christmas Tree Star
Keep it classic and place this gold star on the top of your Christmas tree.
Red Satin-Thread Ornament
If dainty Christmas ornaments are too subtle for you, place this red satin-thread option on your tree instead.
Light Pink Paper Ornament
We're dreaming of a pink Christmas this year so this paper ornament is perfect.
2-Pack Red/White Ornaments
These red/white ornaments may seem cliché but we're sure they'll bring smiles to you and your family's faces anyway.
Gold Pizza Ornament
Pizza lovers won't get enough of this cute ornament. We're actually petitioning for H&M to turn this into a necklace.
Holiday Decorations
Beige Stars Velvet Cushion Covers
The great thing about cushion covers is the fact they can be changed ay any time. For a subtle nod to the holidays, swap your fall cushion covers for this option.
Red Printed Cushion Cover
You can always elevate your holiday game with this red printed cushion cover.
Gold Tree Table Decoration
H&M's holiday shop is so on point that they're aware some of us need table decorations like this gold tree.
Red Patterned Fleece Throw
This red patterned fleece throw reminds us of the ones our grandmothers used to put on their beds every Christmas. That means it's guaranteed to be cozy.
Polar Bear Soft Toy
Although H&M's holiday shop has this polar bear labeled as a 'toy,' you can absolutely place it on your bed or bookshelf as a fun decoration.
Happy Holidays Printed Cushion Cover
Lumbar pillows are so fun because they're a great accent piece to chairs. Place this cushion cover over one in your living room so you're greeted with "Happy Holidays!" each time you walk by.
Dark Green Checkered Flannel Duvet Cover Set
Changing your bed is completely optional but this dark green checkered flannel duvet set knows you want to add something festive to your room.
Nifty Gifts & Miscellaneous Holiday Things
Gold Metal Jewelry Stand
No matter if you buy this for yourself or for your jewelry-obsessed bestie, this gold metal stand is a cute nifty gift.
Gold Metal Sconce
Stop the press — you need at least one beautiful sconce in your life.
Metal Bottle Shaker
This metal bottle shaker is for all my "I want it shaken, not stirred" girls.
Light Brown Deer Stoneware Mug
Deer are absolutely beautiful to look at but that doesn't mean they belong in your home — unless they come in the form of this cute stoneware mug from H&M's holiday shop.
6-Pack Metal Cheese Markers
A charcuterieboard is cool but what if your guests aren't sure about the kind of cheese you're offering? Take the guesswork out snacking and add these metal cheese markers to your cart!
Red Striped Apron
It's only right you wear this red striped apron if you plan on baking a sweet treat every week leading up to Christmas.
Cocktail Set
Don't forget to buy this cocktail set to go with your metal bottle shaker from H&M's holiday shop!
Green Striped Glass Pitcher
Do you need another glass pitcher? Probably not but this green striped one is too festive not to add to your cart.
Which festive buys are you thinking about adding to your cart? Let us know and sign up for our newsletter for holiday inspo!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Featured image via H&M.
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.