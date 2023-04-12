These Cozy Sectional Sofas Are Actually Small Space-Friendly
Lounging on a sectional sofa makes reading a book and Netflix binges all the more cozy. But sometimes a small space doesn't have the square footage to accommodate a sofa and chaise, and fears of Ross's pivot scene in Friends start to creep up. Not to worry, though. We've rounded up sleek sectional sofas that don't take up too much space, provide tons of comfort, and look stylish to boot. Sit back, relax, and scroll for the comfiest couch made for you.
Living Spaces Emery Chiffon Sofa With Reversible Chaise ($495)
This affordable sectional seats three comfortably and gives you the option to move your chaise from left to right and vice versa (the extension below the chair cushion is detached). Available with an optional storage ottoman too.
Mr. Kate Winston Sofa Sectional ($544)
Available also in a bright blue and black, this light gray linen sectional looks pricier than it is and it's comfortable too, thanks to springy coil seating. The chaise is reversible too, perfect for small space living.
LEISLAND Modern Sectional ($549)
Pet-friendly chenille fabric in a sunny yellow will cheer up any small space. Two arm cushions make it extra cozy.
Ami Sun Sofa With Reversible Chaise ($600)
Soft, suede-like fabric make this reversible chaise sofa an elegant addition to any small space, from living room to office.
Modway Revive Modern Upholstered Right or Left Sectional ($617)
Clean lines with mid-century vibes make this sleek sofa in a rich jewel tone an easy fit for your snug space.
Novogratz Magnolia Sectional ($620)This small space sectional sofa with reversible chaise has what's called a slender mailbox arm that maximizes seating space. Extra throw pillows included!
UO Modular Velvet Sofa ($649)
Available in a bunch of candy-colored hues, this velvet sofa is super versatile, featuring three separate pieces that you can arrange to suit your space.
Sand & Stable Alisson Upholstered Sectional ($880)
Just under 60 inches wide, this reversible and modular sectional with ottoman works with any decor, from mid-century modern to farmhouse, and boho.
All Modern Aaron Sectional ($900)
This space-conscious sofa doesn’t overwhelm a room and it's upholstery stands up to sun and spills, win-win!
World Market Noelle Sofa And Ottoman ($900)
This soft, upholstered sofa with ottoman that can be used as a chaise or coffee table has reversible cushions, which really makes your sofa hold up to wear longer too.
Etta Avenue Chella Upholstered Sectional ($960)
This black velvet chaise lounge has a bit of Old Hollywood vibes. It's reversible and has a unique tufted feature on the back rest. Two round pillows included — score!
West Elm Oliver 2-Piece Chaise Sectional ($999)
West Elm has great sofas and this one is totally affordable and small-space-friendly at just under 80 inches wide.
Wayfair 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional ($1170)
Go for a curved silhouette and elegant tufting for the right blend of modern and glam. Seat cushions and their covers are removable and wrapped in stain-resistant poly.
IKEA FRIHETEN Sectional ($949)This convertible sleeper sofa is great for studio dwellers and comes with built-in storage to boot.
Burrow Field 3-Piece Sectional Lounger ($1490)
This compact, two-seater with chaise has deep seats, plush cushions, and comes with an ottoman (you can also add seating as you grow into a larger space).
Mario Capasa Feathers Sectional ($1,500)
This washable sectional is water-resistant and stain-resistant and the feather-and-fiber blend batting make it so cozy.
Header image via Urban Outfitters
