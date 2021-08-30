14 Must-See Shows And Movies Based On Books
You'd be surprised to learn just how many of your favorite movies and TV shows are based on books. Getting lost in a story is the perfect way to travel around the world, go on adventures, and add a little bit of magic to your everyday life. We rounded up some of our favorite can't-miss adaptations that are engaging and empowering — just like their leading ladies.
Movies
Grand Central Publishing/Relativity Media
Safe Haven
After a terrible accident, Katie Feldman (Julianne Hough) moves to coastal North Carolina. She meets widower Alex and comes to love the close-knit community, but it doesn't take long for her past to catch up with her. Katie learns that vulnerability is a good thing, and what love truly looks like.
Geoffrey Bles/Walt Disney Pictures/Walden Media
The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe
Evacuated to a professor's country home from London during World War II, the Pevensies' summer is anything but boring when they discover a magical land in the upstairs wardrobe. When they realize that there's an evil witch after them, the siblings learn that they're destined to bring an end to her reign.
Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group/Warner Bros. Pictures
Crazy Rich Asians
Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) arrives in Singapore to attend a wedding with her boyfriend Nicholas, expecting to have a laidback summer. That is, until she realizes that Nick is part of one of the oldest and most famous families in the country and must deal with disapproving relatives, vicious exes, and a huge family secret.
Balzer + Bray/Netflix
Dumplin'
Willowdean Dickson (Danielle Macdonald) is the plus-size teenage daughter of a former beauty queen in rural Texas. She decides to sign up for her mom's beauty pageant as a protest, unintentionally revolutionizing the other outcasts to follow in her footsteps.
Harcourt Brace Jovanovich/Warner Bros. Pictures
The Color Purple
Celie (Whoopi Goldberg) is an African-American woman who's sold as a child by her abusive father. With dreams of reuniting with her sister in Africa, Celie refuses to let the abuse, sexism, and racism she endures break her.
Victor Gollancz Ltd/Netfix
Rebecca
A young woman (Lily James) marries Maxim de Winter after a short courtship. When they arrive at his estate, she finds herself constantly compared to his late wife Rebecca, and after a short time, she learns that Rebecca's death is not exactly what it seems.
TV Shows
BBC Studios/Hulu/Faber & Faber
Normal People
A friendship between outcast Marianne Sheridan (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and popular Connell Waldron (Paul Mescal) quickly turns into a romance, but Connell ignores her in school to protect his social standing. As they enter adulthood, relationships, abuse, and trauma both bring them together and threaten to tear them apart.
Macmillan Publishers/Netflix
Shadow and Bone
Orphaned mapmaker Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) is sent with her best friend Mal into the Fold, a physical darkness that splits her country in two. When she has to save Mal from the monsters that wait inside, she accidentally releases a power she didn't know she possesses and becomes the one hope for her people.
Random House/Netflix
The Queen's Gambit
Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) develops an affinity for chess and an addiction to the daily tranquilizer pills given out by her orphanage. Her success and addiction intertwine as she becomes one of the best chess players in the world.
Hodder Children's Books/47North/Harper Paperbacks/CBS Television Distribution/Warner Bros. Television Distribution
The Vampire Diaries
Elena Gilbert's (Nina Dobrev) life turns upside down after brothers Damon and Stefan Salvatore return to her small town. She's taken with them, but when Elena learns that they're actually vampires, all of the unexplainable events she's witnessed suddenly make sense.
L.C. Page & Co./CBC Television/Netflix
Anne With An E
Orphan Anne Shirley (Amybeth McNulty) is adopted by Matthew and Marilla in turn-of-the-century Canada. With a vivid imagination and a temper that matches her fiery hair, Anne always seems to get into trouble but enchants everyone she meets.
Coming Soon
Ballantine Books
Daisy Jones & The Six
Young Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) joins Billy Dunne and his band The Six when a producer realizes they're more popular together. They quickly rise to fame in 1970s LA, until they decide to split at the height of their success.
G.P. Putnam's Sons
Where the Crawdads Sing
Kya Clark (Daisy Edgar-Jones), called the "Marsh Girl" by the rest of her town, has everything she needs to live alone in the Carolina marsh for the rest of her life. When popular student Chase Andrews is found dead, however, Kya becomes the primary suspect.
St. Martin's Griffin
The Nightingale
Sisters Vianne Mauriac (Dakota Fanning) and Isabelle Rossignol (Elle Fanning) are estranged from their father and from one another as Nazi Germany begins occupying France. Vianne is intent on taking care of her children, while Isabelle joins the French Resistance.
