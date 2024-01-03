Redefine Cozy Charm With These 20 Hearth & Hand Magnolia Finds
I have a confession to make: I already can't get enough of Hearth & Hand Magnolia this year. I don't think I'll ever get over how fun home decor is, and my S.O. and I have found our home decor sweet spot, so we're all about investing in things that add cozy charm to our space. From wooden coffee table ideas to woven storage baskets, these 20 Hearth & Hand Magnolia finds are sure to add to the vibe you've got going on at home.
Wooden Round Pedestal Coffee Table
Don't listen to anyone who says things shouldn't be placed on a pedestal because this coffee table by Hearth & Hand Magnolia has other plans.
2pc Wooden Round Nested Coffee Tables
As much as I'd love a pedestal coffee table, our apartment only has room for a nested coffee table. Good thing this one is under $500!
Extendable Floor Lamp with Empire Shade Brass
Also, we don't a lamp in our living room thanks to a prior mishap with a roaming toddler. Since he's grown out of that stage, we've been eyeing this extended floor lamp. It's sure to provide the right amount of light without being too overwhelming.
22" Pleated Shade Metal Arch Table Lamp
This table lamp will help you burn the midnight oil if you're still working after hours. Besides it's functionality, it's a stylish piece that'll stand out on your desk.
Shaker Wooden Dining Bench
My S.O. is obsessed with the idea of communal dining and would love to have a wooden bench instead of a traditional table. To save a bit of money, snag this design for less than $200.
15" Natural Jute Coiled Charger Placemat
Your new wooden dining bench will need these fun placemats!
Border Plaid Handmade Jute Woven Area Rug
Living in a home that has wooden floors may be aesthetically pleasing, but it's not always fun to wake up to cold floors. Give your feet time to wake up by placing this woven area rug by your bed.
2-Drawer Wood Nightstand
Girl math includes buying a nightstand that holds everything you typically reach for at bedtime — ahem late night book club readers!
Small Natural Woven Storage Basket
Woven storage baskets are a huge organization staple in my apartment. It's helped us keep track of mail, toys, and diapers. We love that they're easy to style on bookshelves and in pantries.
Boucle Upholstered Swivel Arm Chair
Although we bought two boucle swivel chairs from Castlery, there's no denying that this olive green design stands out.
Corduroy Modular Sofa with Ottoman Included
We're a long way from finding another couch, but this modular sofa is a great starter option for the girlie who's moving into her first apartment.
Classic Metal Wall Hook Rack
No matter who you are, a wall rack solves a ton of problems. It's the perfect place to hang your go-to coat, keys, and a couple of dad hats.
Canvas Pouch 2024-2025 Wall Calendar
You'll never look at wall calendars the same after buying this version by Hearth & Hand Magnolia. It features 3 pouches that make storing paper clips look chic.
Grooved Wood Arch Bookcase
I have no idea if my S.O. will be on board with this idea, but I really want to buy an arched bookcase in black this year. It's a universal color and design that instantly adds a touch of luxury to any space.
Brass Perpetual Desktop Calendar with Antique Finish
This desktop calendar is adorable with its antique finish! If you want to add a touch of vintage to your office, go with this cute design.
Stanley 16 oz Fresh-to-Table Stainless Steel Leak Proof Bowl
I was today years old when I realized Stanley makes leak proof bowls! It's a great option if you want your leftoverpasta recipes to be stored in something cute.
Manual Hand Press Juicer
In addition to making your own smoothie recipes this year, Hearth & Hand Magnolia wants you to start pressing your own juice.
5pc Wood & Stainless Steel Measuring Cups
If you keep misplacing your measuring cups, it's time to upgrade to a stainless steel set.
12oz Stoneware Coffee Canister with Wood Lid & Scoop
There's finally another cute way to store our coffee thanks to this canister!
Metal Drying Rack Copper Finish
Drying racks may not be necessary, but they sure help with the overflow of washing and drying dishes.
Which pieces do you see yourself investing in this year?
