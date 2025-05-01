Sydney Sweeney Just Spilled On Her "Magnetic" New Crime Thriller 'Americana'

Sydney Sweeney and Halsey's Americana movie debuted at SXSW in 2023, but we don't have to wait much longer to see the film on the big screen. Thanks to Lionsgate, the movie is coming to theaters this year — and Collider just gave us an emotional (and bloody) first look at the movie.

What has Sydney Sweeney said about the movie?

Sydney Sweeney just opened up about her Americana character, Penny Jo, confirming that Dolly Parton "is definitely her biggest aspirational role model."

"I really wanted to make sure that we had the aspirations of being Dolly, but then, she doesn't have the resources," she tells Entertainment Weekly. "Penny Jo dreams of being able to have Dolly's outlook on life because her world feels so gray, dark, and trapped. [Dolly has] this beautiful big personality and energy that makes everything have color again, and that's what she wants."

And when an opportunity to get out of town presents itself, Penny Jo might have the chance "to be able to go and chase her dreams. And she's past the point of waiting for it to happen."

Halsey's character Mandy is also carrying some heavy weight, a specifically "a pretty profound secret that is eating her alive a little bit."

"She aspires to be these bad—ss women who don't really take sh—t from anyone around them," she continues. "Women who carved out their own path and have a voice and something to say. Mandy's still finding her way to becoming those women that she admires."