Craig Says Friendship With Austen Will "Never Look Like It Used To" In 'Southern Charm' Season 10 Trailer
It's been a minute since we last saw our Southern Charm faves on screen, but they're finally back for season 10! From the Taylor-Shep-Olivia-Austen of it all to the gradual shift of Craig away from...everyone, a lot's happened since last year. And as if keeping up with all that wasn't enough, the trailer just dropped, and I have plenty of thoughts. So here's everything you should know from what to expect for season 10, who's returning, and when you can watch Southern Charm! Let's get into it!
Watch The 'Southern Charm' Trailer Here!
- The whole trailer starts off with Craig saying, “You can either accept the life that I live now, or not." That DEFINITELY sets the tone for the rest of this first look — and seemingly the rest of season 10.
- Despite whatever drama may come, it's clear that Shep's inner child is alive and well. That "olly olly oxen free" and cannonball moment is soooo extremely him.
- We're getting a group Bahamas trip! You know that can only mean one thing: DRAMA. Nothing changes the dynamic like being outside of Charleston!
- There's a new girl in the group, named Molly! Apparently she "used to sext Craig," but she's " not trying to steal him from Paige or anything." Okay, sure Jan...
- Taylor has a new boyfriend. Color me unsurprised!
- Excuse me, but Venita & JT?!?! IDK how to feel...
- After Craig tells Patricia that JT called her a b--ch, Madison says, “He will be the b--ch when I’m done with him.” I mean, you really just don't go after Patricia — everyone knows that!
- Every time Craig and Austen talk, it's clear they're exasperated with one another. Craig said, “Our friendship will never look like it used to." As much as I'm happy to see Craig setting clear boundaries with his friends, I'd definitely hate to see this bromance die. (Even though IDK if I'll ever forgive Austen for the Ciara of it all...)
- And in another unsurprising update: Shep has a new girlfriend — and she's the former Miss Bahamas! According to Madison, she's a Southern Charm fan, so it seems like some people think she's just using him as pawn to get on the show. All I know is we eventually see Shep walking away dejected and saying, “I shouldn’t have done this.” YIKES.
- And as predictable as the rain, of course there's drama with Shep, Taylor, and another woman — Salley. According to Salley, she and Shep slept together, and Taylor doesn't seem to take this well. She said, "I dated Shep for two years. Y'all just f----d!"
Who's returning for 'Southern Charm' season 10?
Our charmers Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Taylor Ann Green, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Rodrigo Reyes, Shep Rose, and Jarrett “JT” Thomas are all set to return for season 10! Patricia Altschul and her son Whitney Sudler-Smith will also appear throughout the season — because it wouldn't be Southern Charm without this duo, TBH!
One face we're sad to see gone is Olivia Flowers. In regards to leaving the show, she told Scheana Shay on Scheananigans, "It wasn't my choice." Apparently producers told her the decision came because she seemed estranged from the Charleston scene, often traveling, spending time in Texas, and connecting with her new boyfriend. And while that may have bothered her at the time, it's clear that Olivia doesn't have time to worry about all that given her recent engagement to Alex Williams.
Are there any new cast members for 'Southern Charm' season 10?
This season, we're getting a few newcomers to Charleston! Salley Carson is "a bubbly party girl by night and a robotics technician for surgical procedures by day. The debutante is gorgeous, intelligent, and independent, and she shares a curiously parallel romantic past with Taylor." Yeah, that definitely spells trouble in Shep-ville. Outside of the social scene, her bio reads that Salley works in spinal robotics — nothing short of impressive there! I can't wait to see what this brainy beauty adds to the group!
Molly O’Connell also joins season 10 after apparently showing up in the background of previous seasons for years. So while she's new to the show, she's definitely been a friend of the group for a while. Still, this isn't Molly's first foray into TV — she was on America's Next Top Model in 2010 and continued her modeling career for years afterwards. On top of all that? She's also appeared as a charter guest on Below Deck. Clearly, this girl was made for the screen!
Ryan Albert hops on board this season as a friend of Patricia's — because who doesn't this woman know in Charleston?! According to Bravo, he's a stay-at-home-husband who volunteers — and hosts parties — in his free time.
When does 'Southern Charm' season 10 come out?
Southern Charm season 10 premieres Thursday, Dec. 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT! I'll be tuned in with rosé in-hand and mouth agape!
