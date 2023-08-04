“Southern Charm” Season 9 First Look: These Southern Belles and Gentlemen Are Wading Deep Into Drama
It might not be as easy as the birds and the bees and the 1-2-3s after all.
After a couple of relatively underwhelming Southern Charm seasons, a cast shake-up is bringing a whole lot of new drama to the 843. In the first trailer for Season 9, the Charleston crew welcomes back longtime series regulars Craig Conover, Austen Kroll and Shep Rose, along with (somewhat) recent additions Madison LeCroy, Venita Aspen, Olivia Flowers, Taylor Ann Green and Leva Bonaparte, and newbies Jarrett Thomas, Rodrigo Reyes and Rod Razavi. It seems that the show’s matriarch, Patricia Atschul, and son Whitney Sudler-Smith (who also serves as an OG cast member, Creator and Executive Producer of the show) will make appearances throughout the season, just not in a main-cast capacity. We’ll also see a bit of Madison’s new hubby, Brett Randle, though it’s unsure what his capacity in the show will be.
The trailer is packed with plenty of relationship drama, the kind that typically besets the cast of Southern Charm. Questionable relationship statuses, probably too much intermingling between the friend group…you get the point.
Based on the video, we can expect to see the dynamics of an Austen-Taylor Ann-Shep love triangle play out amidst Austen’s ebb and flow interest in Olivia, who he (sort of) pursued last season. We say sort of because he did express interest in her and go on dates…but not in the way a serious, 36 year old man would. Anyway, we digress. A new man enters the picture — Rod — prompting Austen to become immediately flustered with thought that Olivia may not be waiting around for him.
The Austen-Taylor Ann-Shep love triangle definitely appears to come to a head this season, with rumors of Shep and Taylor Ann (Who previously dated for two years before Taylor called it off due to his lack of commitment — which dare we say is very on-brand for Shep.) rekindling their relationship in (at least) a one-night stand on a cast trip and Austen and Taylor Ann allegedly “making out” last fall after she ended her relationship with Shep. Considering Austen and Taylor Ann referred to themselves as “like brother and sister” last season…it was definitely an unexpected fling to the rest of the group. For additional context, Austen and Shep have been longtime best friends, though their relationship is not immune to drama.What’s also interesting is Madison’s unusual interest in Austen’s love life. Considering she is now married, and the pair haven’t dated in years, fans can’t help but speculate that she’s still not over him.
Craig and girlfriend Paige Desorbo, who stars in Bravo’s Summer House, also discussed their relationship in the teaser. In the past seasons of their shows, the couple have chatted about their “future” together many times. Paige has consistently made it clear that she’s not ready (or perhaps even interested) in an engagement or marriage anytime soon. It’s clear that Craig is getting anxious with this response, as he keeps bringing up the topic, leaving fans to wonder if the pair are *really* a match written in the stars.
As you may have noticed, the cast doesn’t include Kathryn Dennis, who initially appeared on the show as a bright-eyed 21 year old in Season 1. Following Season 8, Kathryn stepped away from the franchise, unfortunately losing custody of her two children to their father Thomas Ravenel, who you may know as a former Southern Charm cast member, convicted felon, failed politician, Kathryn’s ex-boyfriend and/or a man 29 years her senior.
Naomi Olindo, who was also previously cast in the show, will also not return for Season 8.
In better news, Rodrigo will become the first openly gay man on the show, as he joins many of his longtime friends in the limelight. Rodrigo is an interior designer in a long-term relationship with his boyfriend, Tyler, and we can’t wait to see him on our screens.
Southern Charm season 9 premieres September 14 on Bravo and is available to stream the next day on Peacock.
Header image courtesy of bravotv.com.
Olivia Taylor (she/her) is a New York based writer and creative entrepreneur. She's a self-proclaimed reality TV buff and uses 'The Office' jokes unironically. Her camera roll is filled with Twitter screenshots and she will definitely talk your ear off for as long as you will let her. Find more of her pop culture ramblings just about anywhere on the internet.