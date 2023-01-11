The Best Places To Visit In 2023
The new year presents a great opportunity for us to get outside of our cozy WFH bubbles and take on the world, but we at B+C know that planning a trip takes a lot of work, no matter where you envision going. Finding reliable hotels, booking a flight, and packing accordingly for an adventure seem to be the biggest barriers that stand between us and experiencing the wonders of our dream destinations. But why let that discourage you?
We’re here to help you plan the most unforgettable visits, whether you need to explore on a budget or need advice on traveling solo. Hopefully these destinations will encourage you to look past the planning and focus on just living your best life! If you’re itching to see something new, here are a few of the best (and coolest!) places to visit in 2023. What are you waiting for? The world is out there waiting for you.
Where To Travel In The States
The US has tons of amazing travel destinations. Here are some we think are must-see spots.
Marfa, Texas
Image via Prada Group
Things to do: Marfa, Texas is a small, remote community in the depths of Big Bend country that's a home base for artists of all sorts, and an attractive location for tourism, all thanks to its weirdness. Though its growth has brought in a taste for high art, the eclectic desert town remains rooted in west Texas culture. Here, you can get your own pair of custom cowboy boots, immerse yourself in the arts at Ballroom, and if you visit Marfa during the right time, you could catch the mysterious Marfa Lightsphenomenon. The town also houses an alluring artistic installation of a Prada store, if you're into the uncanny.
Where to stay:El Cosmico offers an out-of-this-world lodging experience with bohemian tents, trailers, and yurts to unwind in.
Hudson Valley, New York
Image via Visit The USA
Things to do: In the Hudson Valley, you can wander around the Storm King Art Center's 500-acre outdoor sculpture museum, dine at a range of upscale farm-to-table restaurants, and enjoy the outdoors whether you like to hike, ski, or kayak. The valley is home to all sorts of natural beauty and the local culture embraces it without a doubt. If you're a wine lover, you won't want to miss the Hudson Valley Food & Wine Festival this year, happening on September 9-10.
Where to stay:Wildflower Farms by Auberge Resorts offers a gorgeous collection of cottages and cabins to book. The cozy interiors aim to blend well with the valley's natural landscape, making it the perfect resort to relax and unwind during your visit.
Moab, Utah
Things to do: Get a cozy small town feel on your adventurous getaway to Moab, Utah. The town is home to the famous Arches and Canyonlands National Parks, which offers a plethora of outdoorsy opportunities for your spirit. Hiking, horseback riding, climbing, golfing, fishing, and biking are just a few of the things to do around the area. If you explore the parks, make note of pre-visit arrangements like timed entryand make sure to have a camera on hand. The red rocks are just unforgettable. Outside of your desert explorations, catch a bite at one of many restaurants in town or learn more about Moab's history at the Moab Museum.
Where to stay: Get comfortable under the desert stars at ULUM Moab, which offers outdoor camping with a luxurious twist.
Sea Ranch, California
Image via SonomaCounty.com
Things to do: The Sea Ranch is a small private community along Highway 1 in northern California. The community boasts a ton of architecturally significant workthat existalongside anotably sustainable ecological planning system. Explore the 10-mile stretch of oceanside walking trails that lend to magical whale watching and tide pooling, or peruse the year-round Sonoma County Certified Farmer's Market to pick from a bounty of local produce. It'd be a crime to not also mention the handfuls of wineries that surround The Sea Ranch in Sonoma County.
Where to stay: This modern cabin situated among the redwoods that was designed by an originator of the Sea Ranch style is the perfect place to experience a relaxing getaway that's close to the natural landscapes of The Sea Ranch.
Palm Beach, Florida
Image via The Colony Palm Beach
Things to do: Of course, you'll want to have some well-earned leisure time at one (or more!) of the 30 beaches that belong to The Palm Beaches. The water's ultra-clear and the sand is clean, which definitely checks off our boxes for an amazing beach experience. If you're called to funky, colorful artsy areas, head on over to the Pineapple Grove Arts District. There you'll get a taste of the local creative scene and have plenty of places to stop and shop in. Craving some great live music? SunFest 2023 is happening this year on May 5-7.
Where to stay:The Colony Hotel is a chic landmark stay just steps from the beaches' shoreline, with no shortage of amenities and activities to indulge in on your getaway.
Santa Fe, New Mexico
Image via Santafe.org
Things to do: Venture out west to Santa Fe, New Mexico and breathe that fresh mountain air while immersing yourself in local artisan culture. Santa Fe is the perfect low-key escape with an artistic twist. Dripping with native tradition, from its stunning adobe architecture at every corner to galleries that relish in southwestern styles, you'll be amazed by this town. Discover the renowned Georgia O'Keefe Museum, experience the magical unknown at Meow Wolf, then chow down on mouthwatering green chile-infused cuisine, topping your day off sipping through the Santa Fe margarita trail. Summer is art market season in Santa Fe, where you can browse and buy crafted pieces from native artisans just off the downtown square.
Where to stay:The Parador Santa Fe lies just blocks away from Santa Fe's downtown plaza, opening up your stay to many different local activities. The property provides bright, unique rooms with a historically-rooted feel.
Portland, Maine
Things to do: Portland, Maine offers a chill, homey, coastal feel that still buzzes with tourist activity. Home to one of the US' busiest seaports, you'll find a healthy amount of historic architecture mixed with modern businesses. Stroll the west end neighborhood that's full of beautifully renovated Victorian-style homes, or venture out to the eastern promenade for fantastic views of Casco Bay. Beyond your typical east coast diet of oysters and lobster rolls, experience the city's world-class dining scene at spots like Duckfat. Take a relaxed tour of some of the coast's monumental lighthouses or stay in the buzz at the Portland Museum of Art.
Where to stay: Check in at The Hoxton in northern Portland and relish in its sleek modernist designs between your city adventures. Pro tip: hang out in the open lobby to mingle with locals and get the inside scoop on Portland.
International Cities You'll Want To See
If you're up to the days of travel, here are the coolest spots outside of the states to visit this year.
San Juan, Puerto Rico
Photo via Discover Puerto Rico
Things to do:San Juan is spotted in countless historical landmarks and structures. Explore El Morro, a monumental castle at the top of city that was built for protection in 1539. If you're looking to learn more about the area's history, there's plenty more to see. When nightlife calls, look to La Placita de Santurce, a market sector that comes alive with vibrant open bars and restaurants serving unmatched local cuisine. Embrace your inner explorer and go snorkeling at Cayo Icacos in Fajardo, or hop on a hiking trail for some of the best ocean views.
Where to stay: The DREAMCATCHER resort is a charming, small-scale boutique hotel just a block away from the beaches in San Juan. Indulge in a uniquely vegetarian dining experience straight from the resort grounds and feel aligned with Puerto Rico's natural landscape through carefully curated rooms.
Hong Kong, China
Things to do: Visit The Peak, where you can see picturesque views of the island and surrounding city at Hong Kong's highest elevation. Once you reach the top via tram, there's lots of shopping and exploring to keep you entertained. As a crowded hub for residents and modern urban architecture, the city is home to many captivating structures like the must-see and highly Instagrammable Choi Hung Estate. Pop in at the Stanley Market for souvenir shopping, or stroll the Nan Lian Garden that's home to calming Tang Dynasty-era landscapes.
Where to stay: Though there's plenty of places to stay, the Hotel Indigonear downtown Hong Kong is an excellent spot for visitors. You'll have all the amenities you need and more, with a modern-style room and fitted with an outdoor pool with amazing city views to dip in after a long day of exploring.
Stockholm, Sweden
Image via Visitstockholm.com
Things to do: Intertwining land and sea, Stockholm is a unique city with a fantastic array of adventures to take. The best way to see the city is by foot or bike, allowing you to see the fine details in its history. You can also take a highly recommend boat tour throughout the winding waterways to experience the city and its natural beauty. Immerse yourself in the Swedish way of free-roaming at the expansive Royal National City Park, then make stops at the Moderna Musset museum for a taste of art, then have some fun at the ABBA Museum! Stockholm has long, cold winter nights but comes wildly alive in the spring and summer.
Where to stay: Experience a luxury stay at Hotel At Six, or opt for the more exclusive Soho House, a creative workspace that doubles as a hotel housed in a former church.
Amalfi Coast, Italy
Image via Positano.com
Things to do: The Amalfi Coast is an Italian region sprinkled with a ton of picturesque ocean towns famous for their jaw-dropping views, blue water, classic architecture, local cuisine, and countless leisure opportunities. The coast is an absolute must-see destination for traveling out of the states. Peruse natural beauties like the Villa Rufolo gardens or Villa Cimbrone's courtyards while sipping Italian wines. Wind in and out of colorful Positano neighborhoods, then lay out on beaches like Furore to catch some rays.
Where to stay:Le Sirenuse Positano will ensure your Italian getaway is nothing less than impressive. Unwind in light, dreamy rooms that overlook the coastline and be fit with plenty of high-scale dining options.
Reykjavik, Iceland
Things to do: Visit a pinnacle of Icelandic culture at the amazingly designed Harpa Concert Hall. While relishing in its entrancing glass panes, you may even be able to catch a fantastic classical or jazz performance there before making your next venture. Have a natural spa-like experience in the waters of the Blue Lagoon, or stroll the Laugavegur Main Street to experience more leisurely dining and drinking. The Settlement Exhibition is an excellent route to take if you're called to the city's rich viking history.
Where to stay:The Reykjavik EDITION is a sleek hotel option deep in the heart of Reykjavik that will immerse you in the capital city life. It places you in the midst of most of the city's attractions while offering five-star service!
Gimmelwald, Switzerland
Things to do: If you're looking for a quiet and peaceful getaway this year, the extremely small Swiss town of Gimmelwald is perfect for you. Surrounded by beautiful, towering mountain peaks, you won't ever get bored of the views this micro-community has to offer. Accessible only by foot or cable car, we recommend taking the hike from nearby Mürren to get to your destination. Stroll its quaint main street in the lush summertime, or ski down the Alps in the snowy winter.
Where to stay: Get well acquainted with locals and stay at Mountain Hostel, a cozy cabin-like accommodation with an attached bar and restaurant open to seasonal skiers.
Mexico City, Mexico
Things to do: A city rich in history, Mexico City is full of vibrance and activity. Visit many captivating museums such as Palacio de Bellas Artes, a true capital of art forms of all kinds or the famous Frida Kahlo Museum. The true heart of Mexico City lies in the Zocalo district, where you can absorb an array of impressive historical architecture while shopping, dining, and drinking at your own pace.
Where to stay: In the heart of downtown Mexico City, Círculo Mexicano embraces calming minimalist interiors that provide a fantastic stay.
Itching with wanderlust? Sign up for our newsletter with weekly updates on 2023 travel destinations and tips.
- The Best Places to Travel and Teach in 2016 ›
- 8 Best Travel Destinations for Foodies Who Are Health Nuts ›
- 7 Stunning Pacific Northwest Destinations to Make the Most of Summer ›
- 5 Perfect Vacation Spots to Visit During the Off-Season ›
- The Best Places To Travel Based On Your Zodiac Sign ›