Breaking down the first 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' scene

Sony Pictures

After showing off two brand new teaser posters for the movie, convention attendees were shown a clip from the beginning of the movie that we actually see a snippet of in the trailer. Now, as a refresher, Brand New Day opens after Peter (Tom Holland) has wiped himself from everyone's memory, meaning he knows all the Avengers and all his friends, but it's like he never existed to them.

So when Peter follows Ned (Jacob Batalon) back to his apartment, he finds himself in the middle of a housewarming party. Peter stumbles upon Star Wars LEGOs in Ned's room (which any fan will remember was, like, their thing when they were friends) before Ned explains that he's been tracking Spider-Man to try and meet the superhero face-to-face and thank him for saving his life.

And this is where it gets interesting because MJ (Zendaya), the love of Peter's life, crashes their conversation, revealing that she's Ned's roommate. Unfortunately she has no clue who Peter is...and ends up kissing her new boyfriend in the kitchen while Peter watches, gets pretty upset, and ditches the party. All too relatable, I fear.