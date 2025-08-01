Surprise! Here's Your First Look At 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' — Kind Of.

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the "it" couple right now, and they're both at the top of their game. Tom Holland took a recent break from acting and has been doing phenomenal charity work with his Brothers Trust foundation, while Zendaya's had hit after hit with Euphoria, Dune 2, and Challengers. And it looks like the couple, who met doing Spider-Man: Homecoming, are doing another new Marvel movie.

Here's everything we know about Spider-Man 4, coming to theaters July 31, 2026.

Marvel just teased Tom Holland's new Spider-Man suit. Something brand new is coming… #SpiderManDay pic.twitter.com/uhdUkqpHcS — Spider-Man Movie (@SpiderManMovie) August 1, 2025 We've been waiting years for new information on Spider-Man 4, and on August 1 (AKA Spider-Man Day), the official Spider-Man socials dropped a teaser showing off Peter Parker's new costume. "Something brand new is coming," reads the post (which has racked up over 13 million views across channels). This is a huge step forward for die-hard Spider-Man fans because one gripe they've had since Peter's introduction into the MCU is that Tony Stark basically adopted him from the get-go and gave him a bunch of tools. So we haven't technically seen too much of the resourceful, inventive Peter who lives in a run-down apartment and has to grapple with feeling lonely while taking care of the city. But when the entire world forgot him at the end of No Way Home, Marvel got the opportunity to send Peter back to his roots. And it looks like that includes a brand new suit!

Where can I watch Spider-Man 4? Matt Kennedy/Sony/Marvel Spider-Man 4 (AKA Spider-Man: Brand New Day) will hit theaters on July 31, 2026. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton will take over from Jon Watts, who directed the first three movies. One important thing to note about this release date is that it now comes before Avengers: Doomsday, which a lot of fans are hoping will see Peter Parker come face-to-face with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Will the Avengers (and MJ) finally remember Peter? Will he be able to help the Fantastic 4 defeat Doom? Will this movie start a whole new trilogy? Tune in next July to find out!!!

What is Spider-Man's Brand New Day about? Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios Brand New Day will open after the events of No Way Home, which showed the entire world forgetting Peter Parker. We don't have too many details about the movie plot just yet, but I do want to mention that the Brand New Day comic series follows Peter's adventures after his marriage to Mary Jane is erased. Sound familiar? Plus, after Marvel rearranged its calendar and Brand New Day is now going to be released ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, I'm wondering if Spider-Man will tie into it somehow. We'll have to wait until next summer to find out!

Who's in the Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast? Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios Here's the Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast so far: Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man

as Peter Parker/Spider-Man Zendaya as MJ

as MJ Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds

as Ned Leeds Jon Bernthal as The Punisher

as The Punisher Liza Colón-Zayas

Sadie Sink

Will Zendaya be in Spider-Man 4? JoJo Whilden/Sony Pictures/Marvel Yes, Zendaya will return for Spider-Man 4. And fans are hoping for even more characters they love! "Hopefully Kingpin, Scorpion, Daredevil and Black Cat," says one Reddit user.

Is Sadie Sink in Spider-Man: Brand New Day? And Sadie Sink also joined the cast in a very important (if undisclosed) role. I'm hoping she'll be the MCU's introduction to Jean Grey!

Where are they filming Spider-Man 4? Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures/Marvel Spider-Man 4 is officially filming as of July 2026. The movie's shooting in Glasgow, Scotland.

Is Spider-Man 4 called Brand New Day? Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures/Marvel Yes! After a lot of speculation, Spider-Man 4 is called Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This movie follows Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home.

Is Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 coming? Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Yes, we're getting a Spider-Man 4! Tom Holland finally confirmed the news during an October 22 appearance on The Tonight Show, and in true Tom fashion, already revealed a huge piece of news: the movie will start shooting next summer. "Everything’s good to go — we’re nearly there,” he said. “Super exciting. I can’t wait!” Before the movie was confirmed, producer Amy Pascal told Variety (when asked if they're making a fourth film), “Of course, we are." It might feel like a new movie conflicts with the fact Spider-Man: No Way Home set up an MCU without Tom Holland's Peter Parker, especially since Tom said he needed to take a break from acting after The Crowded Room "broke" him. ("I’m now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was," he tells Extra.) However, Tom's also been very vocal about how much Spider-Man means to him, and how much he loves the movies. He also told Variety at The Crowded Room premiere in 2023 that he was already “having meetings” about the next installment. “The simple answer is that I’ll always want to do Spider-Man films,” Tom tells Deadline at the Sands Film Festival. “We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect...The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing.”

What has Tom Holland said about returning as Peter Parker? Jay Maidment/Sony Pictures/Marvel Tom Holland recently revealed that he's actually already read a script for Spider-Man 4 — and that he loved it! “We have a creative and we have a pitch and a draft, which is excellent,” he tells the Rich Roll Podcast (via Variety). “It needs work, but the writers are doing a great job. I read it three weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me. Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we, at times, were bouncing around the living room like this is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect.” “One of the things is that, with Marvel, your film is a small cog in a large machine,” he continues. “That machine has got to keep running. You have to make sure you can fit into that timeline at the right time to benefit the bigger picture. That’s one of the challenges we’re facing. The time in which we need to get that done is a tall order but definitely achievable with the people we have working on it now.” Peter Parker is one character fans take very seriously, and I know that with Tom and Zendaya at the front, this movie is going to be just as special as Spider-Man: No Way Home!

What are the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies in order? Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures/Marvel Tom Holland has three Spider-Man movies, but he also shows up in some other MCU titles. If you want to watch all the movies Tom Holland plays Peter Parker, here's how you should watch them: Captain America: Civil War

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home

This post has been updated.