Okay, there's a major detail about Zendaya and MJ that you probably missed in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Spoiler warning, my favorite scene in Spider-Man: Brand New Day is when Peter (Tom Holland) and MJ (Zendaya) are on a roof — except it's not actually MJ, it's Jean Grey (Sadie Sink) possessing her, mind controlling her.

Peter realizes this after she kisses him, and then they start talking. It's a really fascinating, devastating conversation that allows Zendaya to slip into a really cool performance and a type of performance I haven't seen from her since Challengers. There was a moment where I really saw her Challengers character Tashi, she had her crazy eyes. I loved it.

But there was one moment for Zendaya's MJ that I clocked, I just didn't realize what was happening — and it teases she was being mind controlled the entire Brand New Day scene.

One detail served as a red alert that MJ was actually being mind controlled by Jean Grey. Sony Pictures When Peter goes to MJ and Ned's apartment, he tells her that she's in danger and they need to find somewhere safe to hunker down. He finally convinces her to leave the apartment, and they swing across the city to get to this rooftop. MJ is super chill throughout the entire ride, and when Peter sets her down, she's says that she's fine. During my first watch of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, I remember thinking, "But she hates swinging, I guess she chilled out or something as she's gotten older." Nope!

Sony Pictures It turns out MJ's entire countenance was actually a red alert that she wasn't herself, because as soon as her mind is restored, she starts freaking out while swinging over the city. I thought that was really cool; I just love picking up on little character details like that! Let me know if you clocked that the first time that you watched Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and let me know your hottest take about the new movie in the comments.

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