Challengers Review 2024: Zendaya's Nuanced Performance Solidifies Her As An Oscar Contender
The first few trailers for Zendaya's Challengers hooked me with the promise of a steamy love triangle and plenty of drama on and off the tennis court. I can now confidently say this is one of the best movies of the year — if not Zendaya's entire career. The film (which just nabbed a 100 percent Rotten Tomatoes score) explores love and passion in a totally different way than I expected. And while it engages your senses, more than anything, it makes you feel.
"Challengers" Is A Fully Emotional Experience
Challengers (directed by Luca Guadagnino) is a full experience thanks to the visuals, sound design, and score. The first 10 minutes alone will make you want to re-enter your tennis era, and the vibrant feel of Challengers makes everything from a American college campus to a backyard feel like the Italian coast.
This backyard is where we see Mike Faist's Art, Josh O'Connor's Patrick, and Zendaya's Tashi truly mesh for the first time. Both Art and Patrick want Tashi's number, but while she's curious, she's not so sure she should offer it up. They spend time talking about tennis and college, and later that night, Tashi promises her number to the one that wins their match, rather than the one that catches her eye or moves her. It's a telling choice that has major ramifications later on in the story. Tashi just wants to watch drama unfold, especially if it makes the boys' tennis more emotional (she, as the kids say, loves mess).
From this point on, Tashi, Patrick, and Art move as a unit, even when their relationships end. Tashi's at the helm, and while she's definitely the mastermind, she's more like their North Star than a leader giving them direct orders. Patrick and Art follow her light over the course of the next 13 years, to a Challengers tournament that pits the estranged friends against each other.
It's very clear what both men think about her, and the smallest details reinforce they are in love. (For instance, at one of Tashi's early matches, their eyes linger on her even after she's hit the ball, while she barely moves a muscle to keep up with their match later in the movie).
"Challengers" Is More About The Characters Than Tennis
Even though all three leads are fully-formed, individual characters (with wildly different personalities, might I add), they switch places at any given point in the story to fill each other's emotional shoes. One moment, Art is hopeful, Tashi is calculated, and Patrick is driven. The next Tashi is entirely focused on tennis, Art is willing to bend the rules of right and wrong to get what he wants, and Patrick is left in their wake. You can never truly root for one person before the tables are turned, but despite it all, the tension between them always leaves you wanting more.
While the movie has a number of tennis matches (which means an endless amount of tennis grunts), the most impactful moments for me are the quiet ones. We know Art and Patrick are in love with Tashi, but we're never quite sure what Tashi thinks about herself.
The Spider-Man actress brings a nuance to the character we haven't seen from her before, and there's a cautious tenderness to the moments where Tashi's back is facing another character, or where she's standing alone. You can almost see the gears turning in her head. "Almost" is the most important word because Challengers is full of "almosts": Tashi almost apologizes, Art almost chooses himself over everyone.
Challengers is full of open-ended emotions that serve as an exploration of human nature in all its complicated, manipulative, dreamy glory. It's a movie about passion and love and desire — and it's one that leaves you wondering who, or what, the object of that desire is.
Let us know your thoughts on Zendaya's Challengers on Facebook. Check out the rest of our Spring Movie Preview and the Most-Anticipated 2024 Movies!
