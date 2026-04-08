Spring allergies are the worst—and they have a way of slowing everything down (especially when your meds leave you feeling groggy). That’s exactly why we’re all about tackling the problem at home, where small upgrades can make a major difference. Indoor allergens are incredibly common, with over 90 percent of U.S. homes containing at least three detectable allergens—and more than half harboring six or more. These everyday irritants can easily trigger asthma and allergy symptoms, making your space feel anything but relaxing.

The good news? With the right allergy-fighting essentials, you can finally say goodbye to itchy eyes, congestion, and constant irritation—and start enjoying spring.

Here are 8 ways to relieve spring allergies.

Target Blueair Pure 311i Max HEPA Air Purifier Air purifiers can be a bit more on the pricey side (this one is on sale at Target, yay!), but they're a total game-changer for people who struggle with puffy eyes and drippy noses during allergy season. Highly worth the investment if you want to breathe properly again, while saying adios to redness and irritation.

Williams Sonoma HeiQ Antimicrobial Pillow Protector Williams-Sonoma is blessing us allergy-sufferers with this high-quality pillow protector, which provides advanced hypoallergenic protection. Plus, it’s super cozy. What more could you possibly ask for in a pillow?

Pacagen Pacagen Dust Allergen Neutralizing Spray This Dust Allergen Neutralizing Spray promises to get the job done by neutralizing 76 percent of airborne dust allergens. Believe me, it works. It’s safe to use around kids and pets.

Wayfair Hygea Natural Dust Mite Mattress Protector Here's another best-seller that comes with advanced hypoallergenic fabric in order to keep the dust mites at bay and enhance sleep. Now that's what I call a brilliant purchase.

Target Maximum Mattress Protector White - AllerEase Behold, another top-rated mattress protector, now being sold at Target. It claims to block 99 percent of allergens and wicks moisture, so you can get the most restful and cool sleep you've had in years.

Amazon Beekeeper's Naturals Propolis Nasal Rinse Spray Max, Relief for Adults It's amazing how a couple sprays of this bad boy will make you feel like your old self again (and then some). Now sold on Amazon, it's beloved for the quick-healing time and pleasant aroma. Also great for warding off inflammation.

Amazon Waterpulse Neti Pot Sinus Rinsing Everyone needs a good neti pot in their home in order to fight off colds, allergies, and post-nasal drip. It's excellent for sinus relief, and customers are impressed by how quickly it helps rid them of allergies.

Target Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum Last but not least, you're going to want to invest in this Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum. One of the best ways to clear up allergies is to clear up your living space. It's amazing how much dust, debris, and buildup can accumulate in your home over time, which is why it's so important to do a thorough clean as often as you can. After all, it's the season of spring cleaning!

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