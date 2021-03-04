Elevate Your Pantry Staples With These Healthy, Tasty Swaps
The pantry seems to be our most frequented destination of 2021 (hoping to change that post-vaccine). But in the meantime, as we continue to work and snack from home, we are looking for healthier swaps to fill our cabinets. Whether you're cooking for a family, yourself or last-minute guests, these healthy + tasty foods and drinks will inspire you to get creative in the kitchen while keeping your health and waistline in mind.
SWEET
This Saves Lives Dark Chocolate Coconut ($24/12)
Kristen Bell and a few actor friends launched This Saves Lives, a company dedicated to sending food to children suffering from acute malnutrition globally. You can help with the purchase of these gluten-free, non-GMO and kosher bars that are also super yummy.
The Soulfull Project Dark Chocolate Cherry Granola ($13/2 Bags)
For every product you purchase from The Soulfull Project they donate a serving to a regional food bank in your area. And if that's not good enough reason to check out this brand, the taste of this dark chocolate cherry granola is.
Partake Baking Mix ($24/3-pack)
Founder Denise Woodward founded Partake, a brand of gluten- and allergen-free foods, after finding it difficult to serve snacks to her daughter with severe food allergies. Make pancakes, muffins, cakes and more with this healthier alternative to traditional mixes.
SkinnyDipped Almonds ($5)
Founded by a mom and daughter team, SkinnyDipped snacks are the perfect go-to for that midday munch. The layer of chocolate on each nut is much thinner than usual, meaning less sugar, and the non-GMO snack uses no artificial flavors or sugar alternatives. The added cocoa powder, however, adds a sweet flavor twist.
Malua Variety Pack ($15/3-pack)
Gut-friendly prebiotic bites in vanilla almond, lemon cashew, and chocolate peanut butter are the kind of #nocheating snack we crave.
SAVORY
The Caviar Company Smoked Trout Roe ($15+)
Just when you think your budget is more canned tuna than caviar, San Francisco-based The Caviar Company makes you think again with options as low as $10. Top this delicacy on crepes, deviled eggs, potatoes and more for guests or yourself!
Stryve Protein Variety Snack Pack ($27/4-pack)
For keto fans, this air-dried beef with no sugar, MSG, nitrates or preservatives serves as an excellent snack but also makes your pantry look super stylish with its colorful packaging.
Whip up Vegan Mac and Cheese on the fly with these gluten-free, non-GMO plant-based protein pastas.
IMMI Instant Ramen ($56/9-variety pack)
This isn't your college-era ramen. These plant-based, keto-friendly ramen flavors (choose from Spicy "Beef," Black Garlic "Chicken," and Tom Yum "Shrimp") are the perfect base for your favorite ramen creations - just add your favorite toppings.
SAUCES + OILS
This Little Goat ($45/5 bottles)
From Top Chef's Stephanie Izard, This Little Goat cooking sauces (and spices) are designed for cooks who want to serve a delish dish without a lot of effort (raises hand). For example, serve up this Southeast Asian Spring Vegetable Tart this season with the zesty and savory Southeast Asia flavor.
Ricante Sauces ($26/5 bottles)
Have a little heat at the ready with Ricante non-GMO, gluten-free and keto-friendly sauces made with no sugar or salt added. Add flavor twists like apples, mangos, carrots and habaneros to everything from avocado toast to your favorite rice bowl recipe. The Costa Rica-based company supports a non-profit that helps reduce the use of single-use plastic.
Sonoma Gourmet Olive Oil Set ($52/5-pack)
Prepare a Squash and Prosciutto Panzanella Salad or Orange Rosemary Olive Cake with these flavorful organic olive oils in Basil Parmesan, Sautéed Garlic, Garlic & Herbs, Orange & Rosemary, and Roasted Chiles varieties (plus check out SG's organic pasta and pizza sauces).
Nutiva Organic Virgin Coconut Oil ($18)
We are all about using coconut oil in our cooking and baking (latest craze: sautéing onions in coconut oil and adding balsamic vinegar for a delightful hint-of-coconut dressing!). This cold-pressed, organic coconut oil is a great swap for vegetable oils and butter and is non-GMO and keto-certified.
Naledo Turmeric Paste ($14)Turmeric is a superfood you should get to know (for its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antibacterial, and antiviral properties) and this award-winning paste is a great way to add a spoonful to any recipe. The mom and daughter team source straight from farmers for a more sustainable approach.
Mẹ's Way Vietnamese-Style Vegetarian Chili Sauce ($29+)
Founded by Chau Tonnu, a first-generation Vietnamese American immigrant who wanted to bring the flavors of her home to the U.S., Me's Way jars of sweet-and-savory chili sauce are made in small batches by hand, with carefully picked ingredients and little-to-no preservatives.
Lemonette Dressings ($30/3-pack)Crafted in small batches and locally sourced in California, these dressings in lemony flavors (Mediterranean Herb, Italian Herb, Lemon Garlic, and Zesty Cumin) are the feel-good alternative to cream or soy-based sauces. All are vegan, non-GMO, dairy-free, and made without any sugar or artificial ingredients.
FOND Bone Broth ($9)
Gluten, dairy, and sugar-free, plus full of collagen and free of toxins, these organic bone broths are packed with flavor, like poblano, beets, and serrano pepper in The Spur (use it alongside your French Dip Sandwich or try FOND's recommended recipes). Bone broth is great for gut health, soothes inflammation and is an all around superfood.
DRINKS
Golde Pure Matcha ($28)
This green superfood (rich in antioxidants and amino acids) gives you a caffeine boost without the jitters or the coffee crash. Toss it into your smoothies, lattes, or baking.
Pukka's Relax Selection Box ($20/45 sachets)
Score a better night's sleep with this selection of delicious organic herbal teas.
Four Sigmatic Mushroom Cacao Mix with Reishi ($20/10 servings)
Reishi mushrooms offer a host of health benefits (like immune- and mood-boosting) and mixed with organic cacao in a gluten/dairy-free hot chocolate, they are a great swap for your morning cup of joe.
Atlas Coffee Club Subscription ($60-$240)
Keep your pantry stocked with brews from around the world with this coffee club subscription that keeps sustainability in mind.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
