Our Favorite Spring Scented Candles For A Fresh Start
Nothing creates a vibe in your home quite like a good scent. While room sprays are great for adding scents to your fabrics and refreshing your space, a scented candle gives a warm glow and long-lasting fragrance that can transform a room's energy from basic to incredible. While you might associate scented candles with fall or winter, spring scented candles are amazing for adding levity, freshness, and a sense of newness to your room. And they're not just floral! From fresh linens to fruit groves, there's a scent for every personality on this list.
homesick Spring Cleaning Candle ($34)
This scent evokes the epitome of a fresh start. Harken back to many a memory of cleaning and organizing, getting excited for what's around the corner. This scent helps you do it with notes of lime, linen, bergamot, and coriander.
Otherland Purple Petals Candle ($36)
If you're a lilac lover, you won't want to pass on this ridiculously good-smelling candle. Lilacs have a certain something associated with them... they smell of spring weddings, silk sundresses, and reading books outdoors under the shade of your favorite tree. Paint the picture with this gorgeous candle.
Boy Smells Agua de Jardín Candle ($44)
Keep it green with this fresh, flora-scented candle that boasts notes of berry, ivy, coconut, and jasmine. It's just the right combination of summery and light.
Voluspa Wildflowers Classic Candle ($30)
If your idea of spring involves a cottagecore-esque scene of gathering wildflowers while your hair trails behind you in the warm breeze, this is the candle for you. In addition to an eclectic bouquet of wildflowers, this elevated scent offers hints of herbs, citrus, and poppy.
Rifle Paper Co. Jardin de Paris Candle ($36)
Got a case of wanderlust? If Paris isn't in the cards for you this spring, bring it into your home instead. Jardin de Paris is multi-layered and unabashedly floral, and smells of peony, gardenia, and white tea. Sandalwood rounds things out for an elegant finish.
Otherland Verdant Verve Candle ($36)
If a secret garden in the courtyard of an old stone castle is what really appeals to you, Verdant Verve is calling your name. It evokes images of a childhood literary escape, with notes of oak moss, thyme, and neroli.
Boy Smells Hackney Garden Candle ($44)
Not one for escapism? No worries. Transport yourself instead to London's Hackney neighborhood, where a small eclectic home garden awaits. Scents like neroli and ivy are juxtaposed with patchouli to evoke an artistic, bohemian urban aesthetic.
Floral Street Candle in Wonderland Bloom ($36, was $46)
A new take on the classic spring scent, Wonderland Bloom by Floral Street is everything you love about warm weather in one cute little candle. Notes of cotton candy and guava jazz up floral peony in this fun and delightful scent.
Project 62 Glass Jar Aloe and Bergamot Candle ($15)
If florals aren't your thing, enliven your space with a fresh and mildly fruity scent instead. Notes of prickly pear and lime sit alongside calming aloe vera in this well-rounded take on spring.
Nest Fragrances Apricot Tea Candle ($36, was $46)
Take some tea out into the garden and nibble on apricot tarts — that's exactly the picture you'll paint with this elegant fragrance that boasts notes of black tea, golden amber, and bergamot.
Maison Margiela REPLICA Lazy Sunday Morning Candle ($65)
Nothing says spring quite like lounging with your lover on a bright Sunday morning. This candle's take on the season combines lily of the valley with iris and white musk for a scent reminiscent of warm linens and sunshine.
FORVR Mood Musta Been The Wind Candle ($38)
Boost your energy with this fruity scent that's sure to get you feeling ALL the energetic vibes. Ride the wind with olfactory notes like pansy, raspberry vanilla, and blackberry.
Voluspa Panjore Lychee Candle ($32)
Another one for the fruit lovers, this warm-weather candle is the perfect way to start summering as soon as possible. As it burns, you'll smell lychee, Asian pear, and cassis, which is bound to boost your mood as much as it does your energy.
Magnolia Fresh Start Candle ($28)
Make spring 2022 the start of your next chapter with this wholesome scent from Magnolia. With fresh flavors like grapefruit, salt, and mineral, this candle is the perfect companion for journaling out your intentions for the coming summer.
