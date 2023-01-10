Butter Candles Are The Perfect Cozy Winter Appetizer
From flavored butters to popcorn to butter boards, we can always find a way to enjoy this rich and smooth condiment. Butter candles (yep, you read that right) are the latest take on crazy appetizers, and they're just as fun and delicious as any of the hacks that we've seen recently. It's innovative, hands-on, and totally customizable, which are three great reasons to try it out for yourself.
What Are Butter Candles?
A butter candle is a cup of melted butter that includes seasoning and a wick, and making them is actually way easier than you might think. After you've melted your ingredients together, set up a wick and a jar, pour in the melted concoction, and let it harden in the fridge. Once it's ready, just light the candle, wait for the butter to melt, and enjoy!
One thing to note before beginning: if you're worried the wax from your candle wick will seep into the butter, just use some clean kitchen twine instead.
What Do You Put In A Butter Candle?
You can add everything from salt to edible flowers to your butter candle. Go sweet or savory, find a color scheme, or go all-out for a seasonal dinner party.
What Do You Make Butter Candles For?
Butter candles are great for parties, date nights, or even if you're having dinner alone. The fact that they're both easy and fun is the perfect excuse to make them all the time ;).
How To Make Your Own
Like the best recipes, the final product will depend on your personal flavor preferences, as well as the amount of guests you're serving. It's safe to say that each candle will require two sticks of butter, but the rest of the ingredients can change every time you make one! Add your flavors into the melted butter, or wait until the mix is solid so you can roll the finished product in a garnish.
- Garlic
- Dill
- Salt
- Chives
- Red pepper flakes
Sweet Butter Candle Ideas
- Honey
- Edible flowers
- Cinnamon sugar
- Dried fruit
- Cocoa powder
Featured image used with permission via Breadery CB.
