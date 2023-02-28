How To Hit Refresh With Amazing Home Scents This Spring
Ah, spring...finally the season of wide open windows and fresh air. Flowers are blooming, the sun is shining, and the clock is ticking for a good, old-fashioned home refresh. Around here, spring cleaning is in full swing, urging us to make everything look and smell good. I'm a big candle girl, but there are tons of different ways to keep your space smelling like a dream. Below, find the best home scents from candles, incense, diffusers, and spraysthat will have your place emmanating the essence of spring in no time.
Candles
Boy Smells Cowboy Kush Candle ($38)
If you lean toward more robust scents, Cowboy Kush delivers a whiff full of suede, leather and patchouli.
Project 62 Lavender and Eucalyptus Candle ($15)
Light notes of lavender, sandalwood, eucalyptus and cinnamon come together for a perfect comforting spring scent.
Glossier You Candle ($45)
Fans of the complex notes of Glossier You will love this candle, as it fills the space it's burned in with pink pepper, iris, and ambrox. It's spicy yet sweet, and packs a punch for a saturated smell.
Shrine Topiary Candle ($38)
If the color green had a scent, it would be this candle. A long burn brings the smells of crisp, fresh cut grass into your home, reflecting the spring's new beginnings perfectly.
Votivo Aromatic Candle in Black Ginger ($32)
This warm, spicy candle is the ideal burn for a spring evening in. Florals and peppery scents mix well to relax the mind and unwind.
Incense
Yield Incense Scent Sampler Pack ($90)
Rotate through this delightful incense pack for a new, enticing scent each day.
OIMU Incense in Citrus Peel ($24)
Notes of citrus incense nicely compliment the budding spring season.
Kuumba x Brain Dead Smoke As Ritual Incense ($25)
For the coziest spring night indoors, light this incense ASAP for some ultra-comforting vibes.
Cedar and Myrrh Cinnamon Incense Sticks ($15)
Add a sprinkle of cinnamon to your nightly routine with these deliciously warm incense sticks.
Aesop Sarashina Aromatique Incense ($43)
These elevated sticks emit notes of cinnamon and sandalwood to wrap you up in warmth.
Diffuser Oils
Wild Mint & Ivy Reed Diffuser ($58)
Mint scents catch your attention, while a delightful whiff of ivy balances everything out.
White Barn Wallflowers Rose & Lychee Fragrance ($8)
Compatible with Wallflowers, this diffuser scent is all about saturated floral notes.
Opalhouse Wild Hibiscus Sangria Reed Diffuser ($12)
Hit a quick room refresh with this bright scent that's full of sweet florals and fruits.
Brooklyn Candle Studio Sunday Morning for Pura Diffuser ($12)
Diffuse this heavenly blend of pear, bergamot, jasmine, gardenia, and amber for smells sweeter than a real bouquet of flowers.
World Market Apothecary Clementine & Honey Reed Diffuser ($17)
Set the reeds in and let them work their magic with this crisp citrus smell.
Room Sprays
Capri Blue Volcano Room Spray ($28)
This Volcano Room Spray covers your space in an enticing sugary smell, with developing notes of citrus.
White Barn Mahogany Coconut Concentrated Room Spray ($9)
This room spray hits both deep and light scent notes. The mahogany dives into a deeper experience, while the coconut floats happily atop the senses.
Anthropologie Botanist Library Room Spray ($32)
Bring in a heavy botanical scent to compliment the beautiful, blooming spring flowers you're decorating with this season.
Project 62 Peach, Jasmine and Ylang Ylang Room Spray ($10)
Floral scents strike again with this deliciously juicy room spray. Give your space a light refresh with just a few pumps!
Brooklinen Room Spray in Bright Idea ($30)
Geranium, cardamom, and rosemary blend together to give your space a calm vibe with this room spray.
