19 Fall Candles to Make Your Home Cozier
Autumn is all about sprucing up your decor, pinning a million Halloween costume ideas on Pinterest and lighting up a fall candle that encapsulates everything you love about the season. This year, wood, sage and leather are taking center stage, but there's always room on your coffee table for a classic pumpkin spice scent or a crisp fruity fragrance that will have everyone who comes into your home asking, “What are you burning??" Check out some of our favorite unique candles — and make sure you stock up on a few as holiday gifts for all your favorite people.
1. Outer Banks Candle Company ($13+)
Along with being all natural and made with uncolored soy wax, the simple mason jars with blue and white labels will look good with all kinds of decor. From Mulled Cider to Pumpkin Almond Biscotti, these candles make for instant autumnal magic.
2. Backyard Candles Oakmoss & Amber ($14+)
The sage, lavandin, and orange essential oils work together to make the perfect fall candle.
3. Public Goods Cedar & Suede ($9)
Light this warm and woodsy candle for instant homey vibes. Sandalwood, amber, and notes of leather notes come together to form an intoxicating fragrance that you and your guests will be obsessed with.
4. Just Bee Apple Harvest ($13+)
Spice up your home with this blend of baked apple, warm spice, citrus, and currant. Fall vibes, found.
5. The Candle Marketplace Worthy Of My Dreams ($30)
Pick from a variety of non-toxic scents, including Toasted Pumpkin and Cinnamon Chai, for an amazing cold-weather option. They're not overpowering, but will instantly create a comforting atmosphere.
6. NEST Pumpkin Chai Fall Candle ($17+)
It wouldn't be autumn without at least one or two pumpkin candles. This chic option takes a classic scent and spices it up with spicy masala chai, cardamom, ginger, and cinnamon.
7. Chalk Full of Love Toasted Pumpkin Spice ($32)
All you need is the warmth and toasted finish of baked goods to make it feel like fall. With a combination of dry cinnamon and clove, get ready to put the "spice" in pumpkin spice!
8. Jo Malone Glowing Embers Townhouse Candle ($125)
Eek, at that price, you'll want to make sure you read this hack on how to make your candles last twice as long! Warm up the room with this candle that looks as good as it smells.
Image via Hello Glow
9. DIY Chai Candles in Canning Jars
Save your pennies and DIY your own candles this year. It's easier than you might think, and you can totally personalize the scents to get something one of a kind. Your friends and family won't complain if a few of these chai candles show up in their hostess gifts either. (via Hello Glow)
10. Chandler Candle Co. Pumpkin Chai Tea Candle ($22)
Channel your favorite seasonal beverage with this cozy scent that pairs creamy pumpkin with warm and spicy chai tea for one delicious combination. Perfect for any home, this candle wonderfully complements the cool, crisp weather of the season.
11. Byredo Bibliothèque Bougie Parfumée ($85)
No big deal, but this just happens to be Taylor Swift's favorite candle evah. This luxurious leather-scented candle is laced with vanilla and will have you feelin' like you're sitting pretty in your own leather-bound library.
12. NEOM Organics Real Luxury Scented Candle ($53)
Neom's candles are scented using only pure essential oils, which means your home will be burning clean this season. Notes of jasmine, rosewood and relaxing French lavender come together to make you feel like you're spending a day at the spa every time you light this candle.
13. Diptyque Feu de Bois ($68)
No crackling fireplace to light up this season? No worries, this sophisticated blend of rare woods will have you believe you're sitting cozy next to an open fire. This woodsy scent from the infamous French brand is a warm blend of wood, smoke and hints of spruce.
14. Yankee Candle Woodland Road Trip ($31)
If you're the outdoorsy type who loves getting out in that cool fall air, this candle was made for you. Inspired by brisk earthiness, this candle features Douglas Fir and Vanilla notes that will have you reaching for your fave slouchy sweater ASAP.
15. Bath & Body Works Autumn Day ($26)
Ditch the usual cinnamon scents in favor of this three-wick candle. Just like an orchard, tones of green apple, fig, white birch and cedar take this candle to the next level.
16. H&M Mahogany Candle ($6)
This itty bitty pick is a great way to add some scent to your vanity or your bedside table.
17. Flores Lane NYC Upper West Side Candle ($9+)
This candle (and the others in the collection) are inspired by scents of NYC, sans l'eau du subway, of course. With scents like tobacco and patchouli for Williamsburg, and amber, sandalwood and bayberry for LES, you can feel like you're traveling the city without leaving the comfort of your sofa.
18. Jonathan Adler Bourbon Pop Candle ($48)
This lush scent is housed in a metallic container that's begging to be reused as a vase when you've burned it all up. Whether you're a bourbon drinker or more of a Champagne kind of gal, you'll love the notes of cognac, plum, leather and cedarwood these elegant candles bring to your home.
19. Patriot Candles Whiskey & Tobacco Candle ($10)
If you're not a huge fan of sweet candles, then this is the pick for you. With 60 hours of burn time, this hand poured soy candle is the perfect addition to your bubble bath or curling up with your favorite book.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
This post has been updated.