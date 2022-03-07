16 Fresh-Smelling Room Sprays To Make Your Home Feel Like Spring
We love lighting candles when it's cold and dark outside but once spring arrives, it's time to try something a bit lighter. Enter: room sprays. They're light, they're fragrant, they come in super cute bottles. We love all things scented so we rounded up some of our favorites to inspire your next order.
Lavender Lemon Room & Body Mist ($11)
The combo of lemon and lavender is one scent that we can't get enough of this time of year. This vegan mist uses eco-friendly ingredients and is paraben-free, so you don't need to worry about what you're breathing in.
Peacesake Candles & Co. Citrus Verbena Spray ($22)
Citrus scents can help boost your serotonin, which makes adding this Black-owned company's Citrus Verbena spray to your wishlist is a total no-brainer.
Juniper Ridge Redwood Mist Room Spray ($15)
Inspired by Northern California's redwood forests, this spray is the perfect way to bring the outdoors, indoors. Plus it'll get rid of any odors in your home so we give it two thumbs up!
Outer Banks Candle Company Room Sprays ($12)
Made locally on the Outer Banks, these room sprays can be stashed around the house or slipped in your bag to take with you on all your adventures.
Queen Bee Apothecary Seasonal Linen Spray ($8)
With more than 20 scents to pick from (we've got our eye on the Blackberry Magnolia), these sprays are great for your rooms, linens, and even your body! Since they're pH-balanced, they're safe for your skin.
Scotlin Scents Room and Linen Spray ($10)
This spray is alcohol-free and is a great way to freshen up your home during your spring cleaning session. Add some to your bed sheets or spray it on your air conditioner vents to make the whole house smell great.
Barr-Co. Room Spray ($24)
In addition to how much we adore the room sprays (like this vanilla + vetiver pick), we love how you can turn these beautiful glass bottles into something new when the spray is gone!
White Barn Champagne Toast Mist ($9)
It's a good day when you find your favorite body mist or candle in room spray-form. Grab your favorite or go crazy and buy a bunch!
Caldrea Room & Linen Spray ($16)
An all-in-one spray is a foolproof way to keep your linens, carpets, couches, and laundry smelling better than ever, all the time.
Santal Room Mist ($30)
To get the most out of this mist, spray it directly onto fabrics and linens. Considering the fact that it's earthy and woodsy, we definitely don't mind.
Libby & Co. Dreamy Pillow Spray ($26)
Lavender, chamomile, and vetiver make this pick a great option for bedtime. Not only does it get you ready for bed but the Botanidew (watermelon + quinoa seed extract) also helps your skin's hydration!
Butter Me Up Organics Fabric + Room Spray ($16)
Essential oils can play an important roll in room sprays, and the orange and lemon oils in this spray are great for lifting your mood and even helping with stress.
Sequoia Soaps Sweetgrass Mist ($15+)
Using a body mist as a room spray is a great way to get more use out of a product. We love this sweet, light scent from this Indigenous female-owned and -operated company!
Calpak Freshen Up Linen & Room Spray ($9, was $15)
Spray this mist around your room for instant calm with notes of white lily, orchid, and bamboo. Yum!
Williams Sonoma French Lavender Spray ($20)
Considering the fact that we're not gong to be traipsing through the French countryside anytime soon, this spray is a pretty good alternative.
Garden Party Veil OG Mini Mist ($10)
You won't believe how well the orange, black pepper, and Virginia cedar in this spray work together. Once you use it, you'll be hooked!
Follow us on Pinterest and subscribe to our email newsletter for more room spray and spring decor ideas!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- 17 Fresh Ways to Make Your Home Smell Like Summer - Brit + Co ›
- Get Rid of Bad Vibes at Home With 13 Sage-Scented Products - Brit ... ›
- 18 DIYS to Make Your House Smell Amazing - Brit + Co ›
- My Favorite Perfume Is Actually a Room Spray - Brit + Co ›
Brit + Co Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!