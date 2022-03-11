Mar 11, 2022
Whip Up These St. Patrick's Day Dessert Shots For This Year's Festivities
We're all about getting creative when it comes to festive treats for our favorite holidays. So when St. Patrick's Day rolls around (it's coming up on March 17, fyi), we're all about the green cocktails. But putting deliciousSt. Patty's dessertconcoctions into cute little Instagrammable shot glasses? That's even better! That's why we are incredibly psyched to whip up these adorable and uber-yummy dessert shorts before this year's St. Patrick's Day festivities.
St. Patricks' Day Dessert Shots
Ingredients:
For the brownie base:
- 5 tablespoons salted butter
- 7 ounces bittersweet or dark chocolate
- 3/4 cup brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 eggs, room temperature
- 2 tablespoons avocado oil
- 1/2 cup all-purpose regular OR gluten-free flour
For the mint white chocolate pudding:
- 1 cup coconut cream
- 1/2 cup cacao butter OR white chocolate chips
- 1/4 cup maple syrup (omit if using white chocolate chips, which are already sweet)
- 1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract
- 2-3 teaspoons natural green food coloring
For the dessert shots:
- Brownie base
- Mint white chocolate pudding
- Whipped cream
- Gold sprinkles
- Mint leaves
Directions:
To make the brownie base:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- Melt butter and chocolate in a saucepan on low heat, and whisk until well incorporated.
- Remove from heat and then stir in the vanilla and brown sugar.
- Beat in eggs then add the oil.
- Add flour and whisk until well combined (but be careful not to over-mix!).
- Line a baking dish with parchment paper, then pour the batter into the pan.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes, until the top of the brownies are barely firm. Let them cool while you assemble the other ingredients.
To make the pudding:
- Melt coconut cream and cacao butter/white chocolate chips in a saucepan over low heat. Whisk until well incorporated and remove from heat. Add in maple syrup if using.
- Add in the peppermint extract and taste to see if it is to your liking. Add more for a stronger mint flavor.
- Add in green food coloring a teaspoon at a time until the desired color is reached. The more coloring you use, the deeper the hue will be.
- Let pudding cool, then place in the refrigerator to continue cooling and thickening up. Pudding can be made a day or two ahead of time, which will help keep it very thick.
To assemble the dessert shots:
- Use your shot glass to cut out brownie circles from the brownie pan. Once you've cut out the number of brownie circles needed, be sure to wash and dry the shot glass before assembling a shot in it.
- Place the brownie circles in the bottom of each shot glass, pressing lightly down into the cup.
- Next, add mint white chocolate pudding on top of the brownie base, filling almost to the top of the shot glass.
- Add whipped cream on top of the pudding, then finish with gold sprinkles.
- Finally, garnish with fresh mint leaves for an extra pop of green and mint flavor. Keep cool until ready to serve!
What St. Patrick's Day desserts are you making this year?
Recipe and photos by Sarah Anderson.
