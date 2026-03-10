Trader Joe’s has all the best festive flavors for St. Patrick’s Day, and their shelves are undeniably stocked up with seasonal gems you won’t want to miss. From Irish-inspired cheeses to sweet treats with a lucky twist, there’s no shortage of fun (and delicious!) ways to celebrate this year. If you're looking to add some festive energy to your grocery haul, these TJ’s finds are the perfect way to get into the spirit.

Scroll on for 13 epic Trader Joe's finds you need to add to your cart for St. Patty's Day!

Trader Joe's Kerrygold Irish Cheddar with Chili Peppers

Whether you use this spicy grass-fed cheddar for a charcuterie board, on top of steaming-hot baked potatoes, or for bite-sized grilled cheeses, your St. Patty's party guests will be so glad you grabbed it.

Trader Joe's Corned Beef Brisket Corned beef is a St. Patty's classic. This brisket comes pre-seasoned with plenty of mustard, coriander, bay leaf, red chili pepper, and dill seed for a unique, yet super familiar flavor profile.

Trader Joe's Beer Bread Mix Soda bread is another can't-miss traditional St. Patrick's Day snack, and this bread mix (where all you have to do is add beer and butter) makes enjoying the snack extremely easy. You could even top it with a medley of other ingredients like cheddar and jalapeños to enhance a spicier flavor profile. Find a box at Trader Joe's for $2.99.

Trader Joe's Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Sticks Any holiday party involving beer (AKA St. Patrick's Day) calls for some fried food. Skip the drive-thru and prep these cheesy sticks right at home for just $5.49.

Trader Joe's Beef Rib Eye Steak If grillin' is on the docket for your St. Patty's Day party plans, opt for one of Trader Joe's fancy steak cuts like this nice $17.99 rib eye to feed a crowd.

Trader Joe's Soft Pretzel Twists These soft pretzel twists are just as tasty as the bites you'd get at the stadium, salt and all. Just make sure you come prepared with a vat of beer cheese. Find the pack for $3.49 now.

Trader Joe's Garlic Gondolas These very garlicky bread boats can host a wide array of fillings like stews, soups, and salads. Just cut 'em up for a finger food that's definitely worthy of your St. Patrick's celebration!

Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Covered Caramels When it comes to the sweet stuff, you simply can't go wrong with these $5.49 dark chocolate-covered caramel bites.

Trader Joe's Brownie Truffle Baking Mix This $3.99 brownie mix includes notes of fudgy chocolate that's sure to cure any sweet tooth. You could totally serve small bites of this using toothpicks for your party – easy!

Trader Joe's Apple Blossoms These apple-filled snacks are like mini apple pies: individual pastries filled with sweet, cooked apples and topped with a tasty bit of cinnamon crumble. They bake very quickly in the oven so you don't have to wait long for your ideal St. Patty's dessert.

Trader Joe's Yellow Mini Sheet Cake Trader Joe's sheet cakes are perfect for sharing. Luckily, this new flavor is gluten-free, so everyone can get a taste of its moist crumb and decadent chocolate frosting.

Trader Joe's Chocolate Hazelnut Ground Coffee Got Irish coffee on the menu? Step it up using this chocolate-hazelnut coffee that'll enhance every single flavor note.

