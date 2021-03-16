10 Green Cocktails to Sip on St. Patrick’s Day
St. Patrick's Day means green is queen — for one day, at least. Now that you've got the recipe for pot of gold cupcakes, it's time to find the perfect emerald green drink. With these options, you'll be full of luck this March 17.
Green Beer
We had to go there. This is one of the easiest and most quintessential American-Irish drinks. (via Brit + Co)
PicklebackGreen pickle juice and bacon bourbon in a salt-rimmed glass is all you need for a shot to remember. (via Brit + Co)
Midori LemonataDon’t let the color scare you. This cocktail tastes like melon-flavored lemonade. (via Brit + Co)
Avo-Keto Margarita
Just because you may be going low-cal doesn't mean you shouldn't be able to party with the rest of 'em. This margarita gets its green hue from avocado. (via Don Julio)
Grasshopper
This drink is a minty green creamy dream. We like any concoction that combines ice cream and more than one type of booze. (via The Kitchen Is My Playground)
Spicy BLT Green Bloody Marys
What's better than a bloody? A themed bloody with bacon, of course! (via Heather Christo)
Frozen Mint Lemonade
Slushie, minty lemonada is only improved when rum is added to the blender. (via The View From the Great Island)
Cucumber Gimlet
Add a splash of cucumber juice to a gin classic, and your tastebuds will be in luck. (via Leite's Culinaria)
FEATURED PRODUCTS
Vodka Limeade Punch
Mix up a pitcher of this St. Paddy's Day punch for breezy bartending duty. (via Crazy for Crust)
Moscow Mule Push Pops
The warm weather is in full spring, meaning it's time to bust out your freezer pop molds. (via What Should I Make For)
This article has been updated and was originally published in March 2019.
Allow us to set the scene for you: It's a Sunday night, maybe you're sipping some vino and working on your grocery list, and you're feeling totally uninspired about what to cook for the week ahead. Lucky for you, that's where we come in, because we teamed up with our friends at Perdue to deliver trending recipes that'll bring flavor, freshness, and fun to your dinner table. Scroll on for today's mouth-watering menu recommendation: a firecracker chicken meal you can whip up in under 30 minutes!
Firecracker Chicken with Rice
We're bringing the tanginess with the perfect balance of sweet and spicy for this recipe! Break out the air fryer to keep clean up a breeze, and grab pre-cut PERDUE® FRESH CUTS™ CHICKEN for this dish for added convenience and ease.
Serves Two
Ingredients:
- 1 pack of PERDUE® FRESH CUTS™ DICED CHICKEN BREAST
- ¼ cup cornstarch
- 2 eggs
- ½ cup buffalo hot sauce
- 1 tbsp brown sugar
- 2 scallions chopped
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Rice for serving
Step One
Season PERDUE® FRESH CUTS™ DICED CHICKEN BREAST with salt and pepper, then coat it with cornstarch.
Step Two
Dip the chicken into egg mixture and place into the air fryer at 370˚ for 8 minutes. Flip halfway through.
Step Three
Mix buffalo hot sauce and brown sugar to make your firecracker sauce. Once the chicken is done cooking, toss in the firecracker sauce and serve over rice.
Step Four
Garnish with chopped scallion for a fresh addition and dig in!
Art direction and recipe development by Alonna Morrison. Photography by Jackie Osborne.