Uh Oh, Stanley Just Recalled Millions Of Cups For This Dangerous Reason
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Stanley 1913, the creator of the famed Stanley tumblers you know and love, just recalled millions of cups due to multiple reports of… burn injuries?!
Here’s what to know about the current Stanley cup recall.
Consumer Product Safety Commission
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CSPC), the Stanley recall covers all Switchback and Trigger Action travel mugs. These travel mugs pose a “burn hazard” to sippers who have them since the mugs’ lid threads can shrink when exposed to heat and torque, causing the lid to detach during use.
Stanley 1913
Stanley received 91 reports from consumers facing this issue, with 38 burn injuries worldwide. A total of 11 consumers required medical attention from the flaw. The CSPC estimates that about 2.6 million mugs are part of the massive recall.
These are the exact recalled products:
- Switchback 12-ounce mug, product identification number 20-01437
- Switchback 16-ounce mug, product identification numbers 20-01436, 20-02211
- Trigger Action 12-ounce mug, product identification numbers 20-02033, 20-02779, 20-02825
- Trigger Action 16-ounce mug, product identification numbers 20-02030, 20-02745, 20-02957
- Trigger Action 20-ounce mug, product identification numbers 20-02034, 20-02746
“We ask that all customers in possession of either product immediately stop use and reach out to Stanley 1913 for a free replacement lid,” a recent Instagram post from Stanley 1913 reads. “At Stanley 1913, we are committed to constant improvement and are focused on creating quality products that are built for life.”
Stanley 1913
If you believe you own any of the recalled products, you can visit www.stanley1913tmrecall.expertinquiry.com/ for a free replacement lid by verifying your mug’s product identification number and place of purchase.
