Snag These Summery Target Stanley Cups Before They Sell Out
Stanley and Target have us swooning over their new collection of Target Stanley cups! Sold only at Target, the new collection encapsulates summer vibes to the max with rainbow colorways and vibrant prints. Of course, these new Target Stanley cups include the famous Stanley tumblers (the ones with a handle on the side, IYKYK), but there's also everything from water bottles to coolers.
Whether you're heading out for a lake day, chilling by the pool, or just getting outside more this summer, the Target Stanley cups in this vibrant collection guarantee to keep your water (or summer cocktail) cold with a strong stainless steel construction and vacuum-sealed design.
Let's dive into the new Target Stanley cups, coolers, bottles, and more!
40 oz Stainless Steel H2.0 FlowState Quencher Tumbler in Summer Plaid
This Summer Plaid color is everything! Available in three other Target-exclusive colors, this 40 oz tumbler is expertly insulated to keep your drinks super cold – even in the intense summer heat! You can sip from this tumbler either through the spill-resistant straw or the wide-mouth opening. The slim bottom half allows this tumbler to fit in most cup holders.
40 oz Stainless Steel H2.0 Flowstate Quencher Tumbler in White/Electric Yellow
Boasting the same design, this tumbler is covered in a stark white color, with the handle, printed logo, and lid popping out with an electric yellow. If you love pops of color (and ice-cold bevvies), this is the Target Stanley cup for you.
30 oz Stainless Steel IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler in Poppy
Similar in design to the Stanley Quencher Tumbler, the IceFlow Tumbler's handle is placed on top instead of on the side. This 30 oz pick travels like a traditional jug, but the lid has a sturdy folding straw to sip from. This cup is also compatible with most cup holders, and just looks like a dream with this vibrant poppy red color! You can also snag it in Aquamarine, Cobalt, and Marigold.
10 oz Stainless Steel Everyday Go Tumbler in Aquamarine
It's no coincidence this tumbler is shaped like a stemless wine glass... 😉 Get to sippin' your favorite white, rosé, or red wine this summer in complete stainless steel style with this adorable 10 oz Stanley. It also comes in more summery colors like the pink-ish Amethyst or yellow-y Sunshine.
20 oz Stainless Steel All Day Slim Bottle in Sunshine Striped
This bottle's funneled top section actually screws off and on, so you can fill it up with ease. Flaunting the same insulation as the rest of the Target Stanley cups, this durable bottle also has the major advantage of fitting seamlessly into backpacks and tote bags with zero spillage! It also comes in colors Amethyst Striped, Cobalt Stripes, and Summer Plaid.
16 qt Plastic Easy-Carry Outdoor Cooler in Lilac
This Stanley cooler is a lot lighter than you'd think – carrying a whole 16 quarts, it lifts and travels easily with a massive handle that makes carrying it a breeze. It's fitted with two times the foam insulation of your typical travel cooler, keeping ice frozen for over 24 hours, which is so impressive (and helpful for hot days). It closes securely with clasps around the lid to avoid leaks and spills. It also comes in blue and yellow.
Slim Stainless Steel All-Occasions Can Chiller in Summer Plaid
Your fave canned cocktails and sparkling waters just found their new BFF! This can chiller from Stanley + Target hugs slim cans to insulate them and keep them cool. Just one use by the beach or pool will surprise you, extending the life of your ice-cold canned drink far beyond what you're used to.
Stainless Steel Happy Hour Cocktail Shaker Set in Sunshine
Did someone say "cocktails"? Boozy bevs are definitely in order once summertime rolls around, and this sleek stainless steel shaker stands up to the job with a screw-top that eliminates spills, an attachable juicer for less dishes, and a quality strainer that perfects each and every sip. It even comes with two insulated rocks glasses so you can shake something up for you and your bestie!
16 oz Stainless Steel Stacking Pint in Amethyst Striped
This open-top pint glass is perfect for pouring light summer beers (or non-alcoholic canned drinks) into, keeping it cold all the while. We adore this pink and red colorway, but it also comes in Aqua Striped, Cobalt, and Sunshine.
24 oz Stainless Steel IceFlow Aerolight Water Bottle Cap and Carry in Citron
Designed for drinking on-the-go, this IceFlow Aerolight design boasts a tight screw-on cap that's easy to hold by the top handle. The width of the bottle allows for easy transport in cup holders, backpacks, purses, and more! You can also shop it in a red-orange color called Tiger Lily.
2 gal Adventure Fast Flow Water Jug in Azure
You could put some ice-cold water in this bad boy, but batched cocktails sound even better! This Stanley jug carries up to 2 gallons of liquid, dispensing it easily at the bottom spout. The lid attaches with strong clips to keep things running smoothly, sans spills.
64 oz Stainless Steel Stay-Chill Pitcher in Frost
Alternatively, this 64 oz pitcher can handle a big batch of cocktailis (or water, tea, etc.) for a slightly smaller crowd. It features a tight lid that helps you avoid spills or even outside contamination from summer blooms or bugs.
20 oz Stainless Steel IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler in Marigold
This adorable orange pick is one of our fave Target Stanley cups from the new collection. The sunshine-y yellow and marigold colors look super cute, all while you sip away.
Standard Stainless Steel All-Occasions Can Chiller in Cobalt
Everyone can make use of this can chiller for beers, ciders, sparkling waters, sodas, and more. It fits any traditional can size to keep it cold all day long!
Images via Stanley / Target.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.