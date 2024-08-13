Stanley Cup Lovers: Brand-New Barbie Pink Tumblers Are On The Way
Stanley is officially joining forces with the beloved Barbie brand for a hot new collaboration celebrating a whole 65 years of Barbie. The brands just teased their upcoming collection on Instagramwith a very snazzy sneak peek at the Barbie-branded Stanley tumblers to come.
You won’t want to miss this colorful collection - here’s everything you need to know!
Per the sneak peek on social media, the Stanley x Barbie collab will bring 8 newtumblers to the brand’s lineup, all fit for every Barbie and Ken.
Stanley’s website has a closer look at the 8-piece collection. There’s an array of different colorways and patterns that’ll be available to shop once the collab drops: Barbie Icon, 1959 Original, ‘60s Twist ‘n Turn, ‘70s Superstar, ‘80s Dynamite, ‘80s Rockers, ‘80s Peaches ‘n Cream, and ‘80s Western Ken.
It appears that all of the designs will be available in a 40-ounce Quencher size for $60, though the Barbie Icon colorway is the only one available in both 30 ounces ($50) and 40 ounces.
In addition to the new products, the brands are teaming up for a handful of in-person pop-ups to experience the collaboration. New York City, Los Angeles, Houston, and London are the lucky cities to host the “immersive events.” (Find more details here!)
Stanley stans and Barbie fans alike are elated about the collaboration news.
“Stanley girl u keep killing it with these collabsssss😭😭,” one Instagram user commented under the sneak peek post.
“😮😮😮😮😮 Omg @stanley_brand I can’t wait to get one,” another said.
The collab is coming right after Stanley’s work with Loveshackfancy, which sold out quick.
“Literally just purchased the Love Shack collection and now y’all wanna drop Barbie… nasty work 😭,” another Instagram user commented.
“I’m never going to financially recover from all these damn cups 😂,” one person said.
The Stanley x Barbie collection will drop on September 16. You can sign up here to get notified about the release!
