Stanley Cup Lovers: There’s A Loveshackfancy Collab Coming
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Stanley and Loveshackfancy are teaming up to bring 4 all-new tumblers to the table (or car, or gym, or desk – literally wherever you take your favorite water bottle)! The brands just teased their upcoming collaboration with a super cuteInstagram picture of the anticipated lineup. Of course, the collection is looking like all things feminine and floral – a true homage to what Loveshackfancy does best.
The Loveshackfancy Stanley cups will be available to shop starting Tuesday, August 6 at 9am PST. Here’s everything you need to know!
The two brands first shared the news about their collaboration via Instagram. The announcement post features a photo of the 4 new tumblers amongst a backdrop of real flowers and some sweet pink treats.
“The sweetest collab yet,” the caption reads. “Stanley x LoveShackFancy launches 8/6.”
Stanley
According to the previews of the collection on Stanley's website, each cup will cost $60. Each design appears to come with a coordinating straw cover, shaped adorably like a little bow. There are four designs previewed thus far: light blue with pink roses, pink with floral stripes, white with pink flowers, and purple with pink flowers. They’re all so girly and cute!
Stanley
Fans are already very excited to shop the Loveshackfancy x Stanley collection.
“Oh crap guess I’m getting another one,” one Instagram commenter wrote.
“Ok but which one do I choose 😫,” another one commented.
“I can’t wait for this,” multiple users noted.
At the moment, we are unsure whether or not the Loveshackfancy x Stanley collection will be available to shop in stores when it launches on August 6. Make sure to sign up for Stanley’s notifications to stay updated on the latest information.
