Starbucks Just Dropped a Nostalgic Orange Cream Summer Menu (And We’re Obsessed)

If your core summer memories involve chasing down the ice cream truck on a sunbaked afternoon for a classic orange creamsicle, prepare your tastebuds. Starbucks is tapping right into our favorite childhood moments with a brand-new lineup of Orange Cream beverages – and they are SO good.

Beginning July 28, coffeehouses are dropping a limited-edition menu packed with bright citrus and sweet vanilla goodness. They're also teaming up with streetwear and lifestyle brand Dandy Worldwide for a super-cute, road-trip-inspired merch collection that will instantly upgrade your summer adventure aesthetic.

Here's more about the orange cream lineup and merch!

Starbucks The lineup of refreshing and creamy sips prove that orange and coffee are a match made in summer heaven. Here's what to expect: Orange Cream Cold Brew: Starbucks' signature smooth cold brew gets topped with a velvety layer of orange cream cold foam, creating a dreamy balance of rich coffee and citrus sweetness.

Starbucks' signature smooth cold brew gets topped with a velvety layer of orange cream cold foam, creating a dreamy balance of rich coffee and citrus sweetness. Iced Orange Cream Latte: Made with Blonde Espresso, milk, ice, and orange-vanilla flavor notes, this sip offers a bright, refreshing twist on your classic morning iced coffee.

Made with Blonde Espresso, milk, ice, and orange-vanilla flavor notes, this sip offers a bright, refreshing twist on your classic morning iced coffee. Iced Orange Cream Matcha: Vibrant green matcha meets orange cream cold foam for a colorful, sweet treat that subtly complements matcha’s earthy notes. This one was our favorite!

Vibrant green matcha meets orange cream cold foam for a colorful, sweet treat that subtly complements matcha’s earthy notes. This one was our favorite! Iced Orange Cream Chai: Warm, cozy spiced chai over ice topped with cool orange cream cold foam makes for the ultimate unexpected flavor combo.

Warm, cozy spiced chai over ice topped with cool orange cream cold foam makes for the ultimate unexpected flavor combo. Orange Cream Frappuccino Blended Beverage: Pure retro joy in a cup! This blended treat pairs orange-vanilla flavor with milk and ice, layered over whipped cream and finished with another creamy swirl on top.

The Merch: The Starbucks x Dandy Worldwide Collab Starbucks What’s a road trip without the perfect gear? To round out the summer vibes, Starbucks is dropping a limited-edition merchandise collection in collaboration with Dandy Worldwide. Designed with summer-camp nostalgia, retro typography, and playful "Road Trip" graphics in mind, these items will make every errand run feel like an adventure. Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Woven Handle: Featuring colorful woven handle details reminiscent of handcrafted summer-camp lanyards, this durable bottle keeps your hydration game strong while on the go.

Featuring colorful woven handle details reminiscent of handcrafted summer-camp lanyards, this durable bottle keeps your hydration game strong while on the go. Stainless Steel Lidded Cup: Perfect for your campsite morning brew or scenic overlook pitstops, this sleek tumbler keeps your coffee warm and your style effortless.

Mark Your Calendars! Starbucks This limited-edition lineup officially hits U.S. Starbucks stores on Monday, July 28, while supplies last. Whether you're pulling up to the drive-thru for an Orange Cream Matcha or snagging a lanyard-style water bottle for your next weekend getaway, these sips and gear won't stick around long.

Which item from the Orange Cream drop are you trying first? Sign up for our newsletter for more food news delivered straight to your inbox!