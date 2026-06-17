I spent many way-too-early mornings standing behind the coffee bar at Starbucks. Barista-ing, though stressful at times, was honestly so satisfying. I felt good when I poured the perfect drink for my customers, but I felt even better when I found the best beverages to make for myself.

Having unlimited hot drinks at my disposal during my shifts was definitely one of the best perks about being a Starbucks barista. I worked the opening shift there quite frequently through the dreadfully bleak winter season (I’m talking sub-10 degrees every morning), so warming up—caffeine included—was crucial.

Now, I present to you: the 18 best hot drinks at Starbucks.

My Starbucks era taught me that everyone takes their coffee differently, and there are countless ways to customize a drink. If you’re looking to switch things up and transition into the chilly season with a new hot drink order, please take some suggestions from me – a former barista who knows all about it.

Starbucks Hot Matcha Latte with Oat Milk and Peppermint Syrup People are always surprised when I tell them that peppermint is available year-round at Starbucks—not just reserved for the Peppermint Mocha—and it's most delectable when you add it to a hot matcha. The earthier feel of the matcha gets balanced out super well among the minty-ness of this syrup, though I wouldn't overdo it on the number of pumps. I found that two pumps in a grande worked best for my taste.

Starbucks Chestnut Praline Latte with Oat Milk This hot Starbucks drink is the way to go if you like nutty flavors. Chestnut and praline notes combine with some strong signature espresso, turning this pick into dessert inside a cup. I loved drinking it with oat milk the most because it rounded out the flavors beautifully (plus, I just have a general preference for plant-based milks).

Starbucks London Fog with Almond Milk Not gonna lie, Starbucks has a pretty amazing London Fog drink. It's essentially an Earl Grey tea with vanilla syrup and steamed milk of your choice, and it makes for a deliciously light and creamy beverage. I recommend ordering it with almond milk because it's quite flavorful on its own and can really enhance (and possibly transform) what you thought you knew about a London Fog.

Starbucks Hot Matcha Latte with Oat Milk and Hazelnut Syrup I'm a matcha latte fiend. When prepped with hazelnut syrup, Starbucks' matcha earns some extra sweetness. So, if you have a sweet tooth (like me), this gently-caffeinated drink will do you very good. Not that into sugar? Order it with half pumps to lighten up your sip.

Starbucks Honey Almond Milk Flat White, sub Honey Packets for Syrup The Honey Almond Milk Flat White is a permanent staple on Starbucks' menu, but I don't think a lot of people know about it. Starbucks' flat whites are typically made with whole milk, but this riff actually utilizes almond milk for a lighter (and more dairy-free-friendly) option. The honey sweetens things up, but the OG recipe calls for honey syrup, which, to me, does not taste like honey in any way. Luckily, you can customize the drink with a more natural substitute: actual honey packets. I like to do three packets for a grande size, but I suggest you go with your gut and taste-test it from there.

Starbucks Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte Based on my experience working behind the bar, this is one of the most divisive hot drinks on the Starbucks holiday menu. The debate centers around the latte's very intense sweetness—so, go ahead and scroll on if you're not a massive sweets fan. If you are, the Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte brings forth that sugar cookie-ness that amps up the winter season. Pro tip: you can actually order drinks extra-hot at Starbucks! Sadly, this sip is only seasonally available.

Starbucks Pistachio Latte with Almond Milk This is one of my favorite Starbucks hot drinks (though it's really good iced, too). It's a latte built with the nutty-sweet pistachio syrup, and it's addicting. I prefer to order it with almond milk to really amplify the nuttiness. It pairs insanely well with the strong espresso.

Raphael Loquellano / PEXELS Hot Matcha Latte with 2 Pumps White Mocha Sauce Again with the matcha! Okay, okay, this is the last hot matcha drink I'll speak on. It's so tasty. White mocha sauce provides a gentle, sweet creaminess to Starbucks' matcha, regardless of what kind of milk you order it with. Typically, grande-sized drinks have a default number of four syrup pumps, so to dampen down the sugariness, I like to order this bev with 'half pumps.'

Starbucks Cinnamon Dolce Latte This permanent Starbucks menu classic is all about the spice. Cinnamon swirls each and every sip, thanks to the addition of Starbucks' cinnamon dolce syrup. You're in for an extra treat when you order it—it's topped with sweet whipped cream and a cinnamon-sugar dusting! I think the cinnamon notes are a chilly fall day's BFF, so hold this one close when you're craving a dose of seasonal vibes.

Starbucks Caffè Misto with Oat Milk This is one of the best Starbucks hot drinks for someone who isn't into all of the syrupy stuff. All the Caffè Misto promises is a 1-to-1 ratio of hot brewed coffee to your choice of steamed milk. I found the best milk to be oat milk, but you do you.

Starbucks Dirty Chai Latte with Almond Milk Throw a couple of espresso shots in here, and you've got a killer drink! If you need to be productive on a particular day, order a Dirty Chai. I just love the balance between sweetness and spice that Starbucks' chai has. It definitely leans sweet, though, so if you're used to a chai with bite, prepare yourself.

Starbucks Honey Citrus Mint Tea The Honey Citrus Mint Tea (AKA the Medicine Ball) may be a scrappy DIY way to cure you of your head colds, but I also think it's a massively tasty beverage for simply sipping in good health. It's zingy, minty, and lemony, which offers a really nice break from the milky, sweet, espresso-filled drinks people usually order from Starbucks.

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte with Half Pumps Ah, a true classic when it comes to the Starbucks fall menu. PSLs are perfectly sweetened with pumpkin, but can be a lot sometimes. That's why I recommend ordering your next Pumpkin Spice Latte with half pumps. Don't worry: the pumpkin will definitely still shine through. It just won't be fully in your face with this Starbucks hot drink.

Starbucks Apple Crisp Oat Milk Macchiato There was a customer I had that ordered this Starbucks hot drink almost every single day when I was a barista there. I didn't really understand their undying love for the seasonal drink until I tried it! The Apple Crisp Oat Milk Macchiato is like if you poured out a hot, steaming cup of fall. It has undertones of apple desserts (like pie!), but gets a caffeinated punch from the blonde espresso. I love it as-is, but again, you can always customize your drink based on how sweet you want it.

Starbucks Peppermint Mocha with Half Pumps The Peppermint Mocha is, undeniably, an icon. You can be pretty sneaky and order it year-round, too! Like I mentioned, Starbucks keeps their peppermint syrup stocked at all times, so all you have to do to get your paws on this Starbucks hot drink is order a latte with mocha and peppermint pumps. Easy. Since this bev can easily overwhelm with syrup (like the PSL), I'd suggest trying it with half pumps if you're not ready for a sugar rush.

Starbucks Brown Sugar Oat Milk Latte with Blonde Espresso One Starbucks barista noted on Reddit that a latte with brown sugar syrup, oat milk, and Blonde espresso is their go-to drink. They said it "tastes like an oatmeal cookie," which sounds so delectable. Blonde espresso is a little bit sweeter than Starbucks' signature espresso shots, so it's always a nice substitute if you're craving extra oomph.

Starbucks Hot Blonde Vanilla Latte with Whipped Cream, Plus Two Extra Pumps of Vanilla and Caramel This commenter likes their Starbucks hot drinks super sweet. With extra syrups and whipped cream, there's truly no telling just how decadent this vanilla latte is.

Starbucks Blonde Flat White with Brown Sugar and Cinnamon Powder Steamed into the Milk This flat white, suggested by another barista, gets its charm from some cinnamon steamed into the milk. Yes, you can in fact order your milk that way at Starbucks, and it's heavenly.

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This post has been updated.