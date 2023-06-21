This Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Is Trying To Sue Ex-Castmate Stassi Schroeder
Stassi Schroeder Clark’s previously sunny attitude on last week’s Call Her Daddy episode may be coming to an end. Apparently, Schroeder’s former SUR coworker and Vanderpump Rules castmate, Faith Stowers, has set up a fundraiser to help her sue Schroeder amid “terrible,” “non-factual” and “ignorant” claims about Stowers in Schroeder’s 2022 book, Off with My Head: The Definitive Basic B*tch Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom.
Thanks to eagle-eyed followers, fans noticed that Stowers added a link to a crowdfunding website on Sunday, June 18 to her Instagram. The fundraiser seeks to raise $20,000 to take Schroeder to court.
“I was publicly targeted and mercilessly verbally attacked by Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute on multiple public platforms,” Stowers wrote. “These two women used their privilege and celebrity to try and tear me down at [a] very sad time in my life and the Country. During that time I was also racially targeted and wrongfully accused of horrendous crimes that I have since been vindicated from.”
Stowers continued: “Since Kristen’s accepted apology, Stassi Schroeder has written a NY times best seller book recently and has made more terrible non factual claims about me once again. After all she has done she continues to stand by her ignorant claims that are very harmful to me and my family. I’m seeking assistance with my legal team to get this book removed and all royalties/funds collected from this book be given to charity or assisting a family of choice. Thank you for your support always. And thank you all for standing up against bullies and racial division.”
To refresh your memory, Bravo fired Schroeder and VPR costar Kristen Doute in June 2020 after they came under fire for calling the cops on Stowers, the series’ only black cast member, in 2018. Schroeder also made a series of harmful comments relating to racism and sexism, which it’s safe to say also contributed to her dismissal.
Although Schroeder apologized for her actions on national television, Stowers claims that she never received a direct apology.
It will certainly be interesting to see how this all plays out. We’ll keep you updated as more details surrounding the impending lawsuit come out, but for now read up on all things Scandoval for the latest VPRtea.
