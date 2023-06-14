Does Tom Sandoval Deserve All The Hate For Scandoval? Stassi Schroeder Doesn't Think So
As we’re all well aware, Vanderpump Rules cast member Tom Sandoval has come under fire for his months-long affair with fellow co-star Raquel Leviss, effectively ending his decade-long relationship with Leviss’s close friend (AND co-star) Ariana Madix . The Scandoval launched the cast of VPR onto the world’s stage, with plenty of people weighing in on the cast members.
Undoubtedly, Sandoval has received the most hate from fans and the public (rightfully so), but nevertheless when does public scrutiny become too much? Former VPR star and fan favorite Stassi Schroeder Clark weighed in on a recent episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast.
The two-time New York Times bestselling author explains that she isn’t a fan of the way Sandoval has been treated online due to her own experience in the public eye.
“I’ve been in a position where I’ve received so much hate before,” she said. “I don’t like where we’re at, like, in society where, like, that’s how we punish people. … It’s like emotionally beheading people.”
“Who’s to decide what the punishment should be? Like, who makes someone the authority on that?” Schroeder continued. “What makes this person on their computer the authority on what they think is enough hate for him to receive? I don’t get down with that…I don’t like it.”
She clarified, though, that her feelings toward Sandoval and his “disgusting behavior” have not changed, but she doesn’t always believe “the online vitriol” is warranted.
To refresh your memory, Schroeder came under fire back in 2020, when a series of controversial comments and actions came to light. She, along with other VPR favorites Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute and new cast members Max Boyens, Danica Dow, Brett Caprioni and Dayna Kathan were released from the show (many not of their own choosing) following Season 8.
Schroeder has since apologized for her former remarks, sharing with Tamron Hall on The Tamron Hall Show that she “absolutely” understands the ramifications of her actions, and has been “working with a teacher and learning about everything.”
“[I was] someone who messed up quite a few times. I am the reason why I’m in this situation. I think a lot of people wanted me to focus on cancel culture and whether I was a victim or not, and it’s just not how I feel at all,” Schroeder shared.
It’s clear that Schroeder has grown a lot since 2020, and her perceptions on today’s Scandoval may just hold some weight. Do you think Sandoval deserves all of the negativity he’s receiving? Let us know in the comments!
Header image via Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for JustFab.com
