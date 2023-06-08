How Does Scandoval Keep Getting Worse…Here's Our Vanderpump Rules Cast Reunion Recap
It seems that Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss can’t help themselves. The Vanderpump Rules costars and lovers-in-crime stood trial last night in the highest Bravo court as they confronted their fellow cast members for the first time together following the revelation of their seven-month-long affair. The affair, which has since been dubbed “Scandoval,” subsequently ended Sandoval’s decade long relationship with costar Ariana Madix and the close friendship between Madix and Leviss.
After a tumultuous season 10 finale, the cast sat down with Bravo host Andy Cohen for their annual season reunion, which was rather confrontational (to say the least). The third episode of the reunion aired yesterday, which was highly anticipated amidst the growing rumors of a “bombshell revelation” and the only reunion episode Leviss would be featured in.
Even so, the most shocking part of the final reunion episode was the aftermath – in which Leviss revealed new details about the affair in a post-reunion interview.
“I think it’s important to me to tell the truth,” Leviss said. “I think that I’ve been lying and so deceitful this entire time that I don’t want to lie anymore and it’s all out there anyway.”
According to Leviss, despite the disclosure of the affair she had to continue to “lie about specific timeline things.”
After Scandoval broke out, Sandoval maintained that he and Leviss only hooked up one time, but of course the duo hooked up many, many more times, most brazenly on the cast trip to Mexico where Scheana Shay got married.
“[Sandoval] feels like it would be less hurtful to say that this wasn’t going on for so long,” she added. According to the former SURver, the affair continued while the show was still filming and their encounters “picked up speed after we wrapped filming.”
Apparently, Leviss said that she even suggested forming a throuple but Sandoval shot it down as he said Ariana Madix would not be into it.
The pair’s lies didn’t stop there. Despite saying she didn’t want to betray Sandoval (after all he was the only person in her corner), Leviss confessed to having been intimate with Sandoval in the house he shares with Madix, despite having said nothing had ever happened there.
Throughout the reunion, Leviss took accountability for the affair she sustained with Sandoval, whilst Sandoval consistently made excuses for why he “had no choice” in the matter. I mean – some of his previous excuses include the fact that Madix didn't keep the house stocked with batteries, pens and paper towels and that Madix “didn’t ask” or follow him to see where he was going. (BTW – Madix secured a major brand deal with battery manufacturer Duracell, which pokes fun at Sandoval and his absurd comments.)
Somehow all of Sandoval’s low-blows or Leviss’s post-reunion remarks weren't even the worst part. Sandoval complained that Ariana would wear a t-shirt when they were intimate, which is so far past appropriate or complaint-worthy. Then, the two took the crown when they started laughing at their on-camera performance and the reactions of their fellow cast members.
TBH, we’re done with the Scandoval duet. We’re ready to cheer on our girl Madix as she continues to crush it IRL. (I mean – not everyone makes the cover of Glamour!) 👏
What was the most shocking VPR reunion moment to you? Let us know in the comments!
Header image via Nicole Weingart/Bravo
