Father-daughter relationships FOREVER!
Steven Yeun's "Sinister" New Netflix Horror Show 'Pagans' Will Fill 'The Last of Us' Season 1 Void
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This summer I started binge watching The Walking Dead, and I really have not been able to get over how much I love Steven Yeun as Glenn Rhee. He is such an open and empathetic actor, that I immediately knew I'd love any role he took (and based on his critically acclaimed stint in Beef, I'm not the only one). Well, the actor has a brand new Netflix show called Pagans on the way, and I'm already obsessed with the plot.
Here's everything you need to know about Steven Yeun's Pagans before the show premieres on Netflix.
Steven Yeun's 'Pagans' will fill the void left behind by 'The Last of Us' season 1.
Stay tuned for more 'Pagans' news before the show hits Netflix.
We don't have much more information (or any casting news) at this point, but it definitely sounds like we're stepping further into the supernatural horror genre that TV viewers are really loving right now.
Stay tuned for all the future updates on Pagans that you don't want to miss!
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