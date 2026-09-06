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Father-daughter relationships FOREVER!

Steven Yeun's "Sinister" New Netflix Horror Show 'Pagans' Will Fill 'The Last of Us' Season 1 Void

steven yeun netflix show pagans
Charles Murphy/Courtesy of Netflix
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Sep 06, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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This summer I started binge watching The Walking Dead, and I really have not been able to get over how much I love Steven Yeun as Glenn Rhee. He is such an open and empathetic actor, that I immediately knew I'd love any role he took (and based on his critically acclaimed stint in Beef, I'm not the only one). Well, the actor has a brand new Netflix show called Pagans on the way, and I'm already obsessed with the plot.

Here's everything you need to know about Steven Yeun's Pagans before the show premieres on Netflix.

Steven Yeun's 'Pagans' will fill the void left behind by 'The Last of Us' season 1.

Steven Yeun's new Netflix show Pagans (which he's starring in and executive producing, BTW) follows Gus (Yeun), who's a single father struggling to raise his kids after his wife's death. And being a single parent while dealing with grief is hard enough, but things get even more complicated when his daughter Alice starts acting...off.
"What starts as a strained father-daughter relationship soon evolves into something far more sinister," says Netflix, and this drama is "equal parts emotional, horrifying and humorous." It honestly sounds like horror of The Walking Dead meets the father-daughter dynamic of The Last of Us. Just, maybe minus all the zombies.

Stay tuned for more 'Pagans' news before the show hits Netflix.

We don't have much more information (or any casting news) at this point, but it definitely sounds like we're stepping further into the supernatural horror genre that TV viewers are really loving right now.

Stay tuned for all the future updates on Pagans that you don't want to miss!

Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more Netflix show recommendations, casting announcements, and celebrity news that you're sure to be obsessed with.

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