We can't get enough of this star.

Obsessed With Teyana Taylor’s Golden Globes Win? Don't Miss Her Next Major Role Dropping This Friday

where to watch teyana taylor
Stewart Cook/CBS
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Jan 12, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

Teyana Taylor's Golden Globes win on January 11, 2026 was one of the most memorable awards of the night. The One Battle After Another actress won the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture (and made it onto our Best Dressed list), and quickly went viral for her speech.

"Most importantly, to my brown sisters and little brown girls watching tonight, our softness is not a liability," she said during the broadcast. "Our depth is not too much. Our light does not need permission to shine. We belong in every room we walk into. Our voices matter, and our dreams deserve space."

If you're as obsessed with her as I am, then you probably want to see her in just about everything.

Here's where to watch Teyana Taylor after you've seen One Battle After Another (again).

One Battle After Another — Watch On HBO Max & In Theaters

teyana taylor

Warner Bros. Pictures

Okay, this Teyana Taylor movie is clearly one you can't miss. The film follows Bob (Leonardo DiCaprio), an ex-revolutionary who risks everything when his daughter Willa (Chase Infiniti) goes missing. This film is totally sweeping this year's awards season and it's a must-watch for any movie lover.

The Rip — Stream on Netflix January 16, 2026

teyana taylor the rip

Netflix

Up next is a Netflix movie that's coming super soon called The Rip. The story is all about a group of police officers in Miami who find millions of dollars, threatening their trust in each other. This is the perfect movie to save to your watchlist for this weekend since in addition to Teyana Taylor, it stars Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Steven Yeun.

A Thousand and One — Stream on Peacock

teyana taylor movies

Aaron Ricketts/Focus Features

This 2023 movie is widely considered to be Teyana Taylor's breakout "prestige" acting role, and arguably helped put her on the map to eventually win the Golden Globe this year! It's all about Inez, who takes her son Terry out of the NYC foster system to help reestablish their home life.

All's Fair — Stream on Hulu

teyana taylor all's fair

Hulu

Craving a wacky Ryan Murphy vibe? Turn on All's Fair, a hot, dramatic Hulu show about a group of female lawyers. The TV series has a 6% Rotten Tomatoes rating, but with a cast like Kim Kardashian, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Naomi Watts, Glenn Close, and Sarah Paulson, you simply have to give it a shot.

What's Next? A Dionne Warwick Biopic.

teyana taylor Dionne Warwick

Stewart Cook/CBS

The actress is set to star as Dionne Warwick in an upcoming movie about the singer's life. "I want this to be perfect and I want to sell her story and I just want everything to be perfect," Teyana Taylor told People in February 2025. "But I'm in such a great space with it. We're in a great space. We spend a lot of time together. So it's just like, I'm super excited. It's a big job. It's a big job."

Are you excited to see what Teyana Taylor does next? Follow Brit + Co on Instagram for the latest pop culture moments, movies, and TV shows!

