Forget Conformity Gate: Netflix Just Confirmed A New ‘Stranger Things’ Release Is Coming Next Week

A new Stranger Things documentary about the Duffer Brothers' final season is coming to Netflix. Right after the finale of Stranger Things, #ConformityGate theories started trending, with a slew of fans convinced a secret ninth episode was on its way. (Plot twist: we did not get a secret extra episode).

But if you're still craving new Stranger Things content, I have good news for you: a documentary is coming to Netflix next week! It might not provide extra storytelling the way another episode would, but it's great for all the nerds who want to learn more about their favorite series.

Check out the One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 trailer below and read up on all the details you need to know before the Stranger Things documentary drops on Netflix on January 12, 2026.

Will there be a Stranger Things documentary? Yes, a Stranger Things documentary called One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 is coming to Netflix on January 12 and it's giving us all the behind the scenes tea on how the cast and crew brought the final eight episodes to life (yes, that was another jab at #ConformityGate. Sorry, I'm done). The new trailer shows off everything from the table reads to the hilarious antics of Gaten Matarazzo and Joe Keery during filming. Plus, of course, we also see the cast cry plenty of tears. And I'll admit, the finale got me! I couldn't help but cry when Mike, Max, Will, Lucas, and Dustin said goodbye to childhood when they played one final game of Dungeons and Dragons, then left Mike's basement. So I think there's a pretty good chance I could weep during this documentary too.

Where can I watch the Stranger Things documentary? It'll be available to stream on Netflix starting January 12, 2026.

Who's featured in the documentary? Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix The Stranger Things doc goes behind the scenes of how season 5 was made so it features all the cast and crew you've seen over the last decade. Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, and Gaten Matarazzo are just a few of the stars you'll see alongside Matt and Ross Duffer and Shawn Levy.

Are you excited for the brand new footage in the Stranger Things documentary? Let us know in the comments what you'd love more behind the scenes info on and subscribe to our Weekend Watch email newsletter for the latest updates on your favorite TV shows.