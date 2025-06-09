Summer is the season for showing off your footwear – but not all shoes are created equal, especially when it comes to staying on-trend. While some shoe styles have earned their place as warm-weather staples, others are starting to feel a little… stale. If you’re looking to keep your summer outfits feeling fresh this year, here are three summer shoe trends for 2025 that are best left in the past, whether it be due to their look or practicality.

Scroll on for 3 "outdated" summer shoe trends you don't want to be caught wearing in 2025!

1. Thick Platform Sandals Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Pippa Platform Mule

It’s true that clunky platform sandals had their moment, but the moment has definitely passed. These thick-soled shoes were especially hot during the Y2K revival that’s dominated fashion over the past few summers, but this season, they’re deemed a bit too dramatic (and impractical). Their often-awkward shape can feel out of place with the growing demand for sleeker, thinner, and flatter shoe silhouettes – think the barely-there ballet flats and low-profile kitten sandals that are more favorable these days.

2. Dad Sneakers DSW New Balance 408 Sneakers

“Dad” sneakers, defined by thick soles, intricate layered uppers, and a sometimes-dorky shape, once felt fresh, but they are officially overdone at this point. The bulk is just starting to feel outdated! This summer’s sneaker trends lean way more minimalist, and though dad sneakers do embrace a retro vibe, today’s sneaks are throwing it back even more with lots of sporty ‘70s silhouettes. Not only are today’s options more flattering, they also play nicely with everything from linen sets to slouchy denim pieces – without overpowering the rest of the outfit.

3. Traditional Foam Flip Flops Target Shade & Shore Sydney Flip Flop Sandals

While they’re still an okay option for the beach or pool, classic rubber or foam flip flops have largely fallen out as everyday footwear. Though their ultra-casual look can work sometimes, today’s fashion moguls and shoppers are opting for more premium, lasting materials like leather. Durable materials like this feel more elevated, too, so you can still polish off your summer looks without sacrificing the ease of a slide-on flip flop!

