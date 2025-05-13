Sporty, yet sleek.
6 “Super Chic” Ballet Sneakers To Swap Your Flats With This Summer
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Ballet sneakers are undeniably stepping into the spotlight for summer 2025. Think of them as the grown-up sister to ballet flats – they still have the same feminine flair, but with a more apparent influence from the world of sports. Because they typically boast sturdier silhouettes, ballet sneakers are way more practical for walking long distances while providing all-day comfort. They can also lean both casual and dressy, so they’re the perfect polished shoe to reach for this summer as you don everything from dresses to flowy pants.
Scroll on to shop our 6 favorite pairs of ballet sneakers!
Vivaia
Vivaia Round-Toe Satin Sneakerina
These 'sneakerinas' are the epitome of a ballet flat-sneaker hybrid. The mix of satin and suede give this pair such a fun feel while not straying too far from its dance-inspired roots. They also fit more like a flat would, which can really help you ease into the ballet sneakers trend!
Puma
Puma Speedcat Ballet Glossy Sneakers
Puma is killing it in the ballet sneaker department. These shiny sneaks come with a playful strappy design that not only keeps your steps secure, but provides an eye-catching look, too!
Anthropologie
Silent D Samantha Ballet Sneakers
This is where two of our favorite sneaker trends collide – metallic materials and ballet sneakers! With more of a Mary Jane-esque shape, these shoes with a rubber sole definitely take notes from your typical technical styles for running and hiking. The velcro strap makes 'em so easy to slip on and stay put!
Nordstrom
Jeffrey Campbell Regimen Ankle Wrap Sneakers
Lace 'em up! These unique ballet sneakers are ready to wear with elongated laces that allow you to play with the exact look you want.
Nordstrom
Free People Adventure Ballet Sneakers
With an amped up contrasting sole, these shiny sneakers flaunt little details like a buckle with an adorable pearl charm and rugged traction on the outside for balance.
Nordstrom
Puma Speedcat Go Ballet Sneakers
This light purple color is everything! We love that these ballet sneakers cover more of your feet while still letting them breathe. What's more is they come with an orthopedic insert for comfort purposes.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.