Ballet sneakers are undeniably stepping into the spotlight for summer 2025. Think of them as the grown-up sister to ballet flats – they still have the same feminine flair, but with a more apparent influence from the world of sports. Because they typically boast sturdier silhouettes, ballet sneakers are way more practical for walking long distances while providing all-day comfort. They can also lean both casual and dressy, so they’re the perfect polished shoe to reach for this summer as you don everything from dresses to flowy pants.

Scroll on to shop our 6 favorite pairs of ballet sneakers!

Vivaia Vivaia Round-Toe Satin Sneakerina These 'sneakerinas' are the epitome of a ballet flat-sneaker hybrid. The mix of satin and suede give this pair such a fun feel while not straying too far from its dance-inspired roots. They also fit more like a flat would, which can really help you ease into the ballet sneakers trend!

Puma Puma Speedcat Ballet Glossy Sneakers Puma is killing it in the ballet sneaker department. These shiny sneaks come with a playful strappy design that not only keeps your steps secure, but provides an eye-catching look, too!

Anthropologie Silent D Samantha Ballet Sneakers This is where two of our favorite sneaker trends collide – metallic materials and ballet sneakers! With more of a Mary Jane-esque shape, these shoes with a rubber sole definitely take notes from your typical technical styles for running and hiking. The velcro strap makes 'em so easy to slip on and stay put!

Nordstrom Jeffrey Campbell Regimen Ankle Wrap Sneakers Lace 'em up! These unique ballet sneakers are ready to wear with elongated laces that allow you to play with the exact look you want.

Nordstrom Free People Adventure Ballet Sneakers With an amped up contrasting sole, these shiny sneakers flaunt little details like a buckle with an adorable pearl charm and rugged traction on the outside for balance.

Nordstrom Puma Speedcat Go Ballet Sneakers This light purple color is everything! We love that these ballet sneakers cover more of your feet while still letting them breathe. What's more is they come with an orthopedic insert for comfort purposes.

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more stunning shoes for summer and beyond!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.