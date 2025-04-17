This summer, let your style superpower be nothing other than a cool pair of sneakers . Seriously – though this concept sounds fairly simple, it’s all you need to complete your most confidence-inspiring looks. This reigns especially true if you’re stepping into one (or a few) of these 5 iconic summer sneaker trends . Summer 2025’s sneaks are undeniably drenched in retro vibes, but many of the hottest silhouettes still range from classic to more-experimental. This means there’s a pair out there for any kind of personal style!

From playful pastel hues to ballet sneakers that’ll make you want to ditch your go-to sandals, these are the summer sneaker trends every shoe lover will be wearing in 2025.

1. Oh-So Retro Runners Vans Vans Super Lowpro Shoe Retro, running-inspired sneakers don't have to stop at the expected Sambas – there are tons of sporty styles that go beyond what everyone's wearing nowadays. Take the Vans Super Lowpro sneakers for instance: they've got a similar streamlined low profile, a lightweight feel, plus that signature side stripe for added flair. They're also ideal for summertime's warmer temps since they wear oh-so comfortably.

Alohas Alohas Tb.69 Rife Sheen Taupe Vegan Sneakers Undeniably athletic (thanks to the cleat-esque rubber soles), this pair of Alohas sneakers is another fave for us when it comes to retro runners. The satin-y material definitely elevates them to be more fashion-forward than solely practical, which can be helpful if you want a summer sneaker to rock across both casual for more-formal 'fits.

2. Smooth, Sleek Suede Sneakers Anthropologie Puma Speedcat OG Sneakers It feels like almost every fashion "it" girl has been spotted in Puma Speedcats this year. They obviously embrace the ever-trendy sporty style, but their suede construction makes them perfect for dressing up with slacks, maxi skirts, or mini dresses.

Larroudé Larroudé Stella Sneakers To take this summer sneaker trend a step further, go bold with a fun color! This pair's contrasting laces also add to their eye-catching effect.

3. Huge On Pastel Hues Merrell Merrell Moab 3 Pastels aren't just for springtime. This year, they'll be worn well into the summer for a subtle wash of color! Any shades, from greens and blues to purples and pinks, evoke a sense of calm and optimism with every wear, which is never a bad idea for whatever look you're trying to pull. Since the gorpcore aesthetic shows no signs of slowing down, we're hooked on these hiking shoes from Merrell for the upcoming season.

Veja Veja Volley Suede Sneakers While most of the sporty sneaks on the market right now draw inspiration from the soccer field, these purple cuties spawn from the volleyball court. They're quite simple in shape, so the pastel purple hue is where they really shine, especially to channel that lively summertime energy!

4. Sporty Ballet Sneakers Zara Zara Patent Double Strap Ballet Flats Ballet sneakers are essentially a hybrid between ballet flats and sneakers. We love this sneaker trend because it's yet another direct display of the how the sports world is influencing fashion right now – we can't get enough! This shiny red pair from Zara exudes sporty vibes not only from the classic ballet flat silhouette, but from the playful seaming around the shoe.

Anthropologie Jeffrey Campbell Regimen Ballet Sneakers With an even more apparent ballet-inspired design (hello, laces!), these sneaks work wonderfully with feminine-leaning 'fits – think frilly white mini dresses for style contrast or basic black mini skirts paired with easy tees.

5. Shiny Silver Sneaks Gola Gola Classics Torpedo Glimmer Sneakers Metallic silver sneakers are the way to go if you wish your shoe game to be nothing but attention-grabbing. Fitted with a reflective effect, these Gola sneakers are easy yet oh-so fun to incorporate into summer outfits, especially if your ensemble's more color-forward.

Adidas Adidas Taekwondo Shoes These sliver Taekwondo-inspired babies boast a cracked leather material for added visual interest, if the smoother feel isn't quite your vibe. Plus, you reap the benefits of street cred when you wear 'em, since they've got the signature Adidas side stripes! We also highly adore the laceless design of these, which makes getting ready in those hotter summer temps easy-peasy.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more of the latest and greatest fashion trends + shop our favorite styles!



Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.