Already Rewatched 'Outer Banks'? Here Are The 7 Best Summer Shows To Binge Watch Before August Ends

I can't believe that summer is almost over (even though it technically ends around September 21, September 1 feels like the beginning of fall!). We only have a few days of August left, and before we say goodbye to summer, there are more than a few amazing summer shows you absolutely have to watch.

Have you already watched Outer Banks season 5 multiple times? Here are some of the best summer shows to watch next.

Dawson's Creek — Watch on Tubi Columbia TriStar Television/The CW A group of kids on the coast dealing with interpersonal relationships? Dawson's Creek immediately comes to mind. It doesn't have the same adventure & supernatural elements that wind up in Outer Banks, but there's plenty of drama and even an iconic best-friends-to-lovers relationship like JJ (Rudy Pankow) and Kiara (Madison Bailey).

One Tree Hill — Watch on Hulu Warner Bros. TV Speaking of early-2000s teen dramas, if you haven't seen One Tree Hill, you must. This show is also set on the Carolina coast and begins with half-brothers, and sworn enemies, Lucas (Chad Michael Murray) and Nathan (James Lafferty) duking it out through basketball. But over time, we get everything from psychotic nannies, kidnappings, insane murder plots. It really goes off the rails in the best way.

National Treasure: Edge of History — Watch on Disney+ Disney+ Okay, listen, I loved this show and I'm still sad it only got one season. The show follows Jess (Lisette Olivera) and her friends, who embark on a treasure hunt against Billie (Catherine Zeta Jones) when they realize Jess' father was involved with a group of treasure protectors.

Sterling Point — Watch on Prime Video Now Prime Video The new summer show is perfect for anyone who loves Outer Banks because it also takes a group of kids on an island adventure with no cell service. Annie (Ella Rubin) discovers her late adoptive mother has a whole secret family Annie never knew about, including a secret sister and house. And some very handsome guys, of course.

Every Year After

Oasis — Watch on Netflix Netflix If you're more of a "vibes" person and you'd rather just soak up the sun until the very last moment, check out this summer show. It follows a group of teens whose summer resort trip is interrupted by a murder investigation. No big deal!

The Waterfront — Watch on Netflix Netflix The Waterfront is definitely a show like Outer Banks, just more adult. It's got serious family drama, a generational family business, and some bad guys. It leans into a little more of the crime drama than the adventure, but it will still scratch the itch.

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