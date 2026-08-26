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Already Rewatched 'Outer Banks'? Here Are The 7 Best Summer Shows To Binge Watch Before August Ends

summer shows like outer banks
Netflix
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Aug 26, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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I can't believe that summer is almost over (even though it technically ends around September 21, September 1 feels like the beginning of fall!). We only have a few days of August left, and before we say goodbye to summer, there are more than a few amazing summer shows you absolutely have to watch.

Have you already watched Outer Banks season 5 multiple times? Here are some of the best summer shows to watch next.

Dawson's Creek — Watch on Tubi

dawson's creek

Columbia TriStar Television/The CW

A group of kids on the coast dealing with interpersonal relationships? Dawson's Creek immediately comes to mind. It doesn't have the same adventure & supernatural elements that wind up in Outer Banks, but there's plenty of drama and even an iconic best-friends-to-lovers relationship like JJ (Rudy Pankow) and Kiara (Madison Bailey).

One Tree Hill — Watch on Hulu

one tree hill poster

Warner Bros. TV

Speaking of early-2000s teen dramas, if you haven't seen One Tree Hill, you must. This show is also set on the Carolina coast and begins with half-brothers, and sworn enemies, Lucas (Chad Michael Murray) and Nathan (James Lafferty) duking it out through basketball. But over time, we get everything from psychotic nannies, kidnappings, insane murder plots. It really goes off the rails in the best way.

National Treasure: Edge of History — Watch on Disney+

national treasure edge of history

Disney+

Okay, listen, I loved this show and I'm still sad it only got one season. The show follows Jess (Lisette Olivera) and her friends, who embark on a treasure hunt against Billie (Catherine Zeta Jones) when they realize Jess' father was involved with a group of treasure protectors.

Sterling Point — Watch on Prime Video Now

sterling point shows like outer banks

Prime Video

The new summer show is perfect for anyone who loves Outer Banks because it also takes a group of kids on an island adventure with no cell service. Annie (Ella Rubin) discovers her late adoptive mother has a whole secret family Annie never knew about, including a secret sister and house. And some very handsome guys, of course.

Every Year After

Oasis — Watch on Netflix

Oasis

Netflix

If you're more of a "vibes" person and you'd rather just soak up the sun until the very last moment, check out this summer show. It follows a group of teens whose summer resort trip is interrupted by a murder investigation. No big deal!

The Waterfront — Watch on Netflix

the waterfront

Netflix

The Waterfront is definitely a show like Outer Banks, just more adult. It's got serious family drama, a generational family business, and some bad guys. It leans into a little more of the crime drama than the adventure, but it will still scratch the itch.

Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more summer show recommendations!

pop culture entertainment netflix outer banks tv

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