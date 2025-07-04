Between TikTok trends, endless product launches, and advice that seems to contradict itself every other week, skincare can feel like a full-time job. That’s why we asked someone who really knows skin, on both a clinical and personal level, to break it all down.

Meet Dr. Vanessa Coppola, DNP, FNP-BC—an aesthetic and anti-aging trainer, menopause wellness expert, and founder of Bare Aesthetic + Bare Soul . Not only does she train providers across the country, she also lives what she teaches, guiding women through skin changes from their 30s to their 60s (and going through it herself, too).

In this exclusive interview, Dr. Coppola shares her no-nonsense favorites when it comes to her summer skincare routine — plus she weighs in on the hypochlorous acid trend!

Scroll to see Dr. Coppola's go-to products, tips, and tricks when it comes to the best summer skincare routine!

Dr. Coppola’s skincare routine is rooted in science, but also built around what actually works for aging, sensitive, or hormonally shifting skin. These are her ride-or-die picks below.

Bare Aesthetics 1. Bare Soul Glow Cleanser A gentle cleanser that exfoliates with AHAs and BHAs, while hydrating with a glycerin base. It supports the skin barrier instead of stripping it. “No tight, squeaky feeling—just fresh, soft, balanced skin.”

Nurx 2. Prescription Retinoid (Tretinoin) It’s all about molecular size—Dr. Coppola notes that only ingredients 600 Daltons or smaller can reach the dermis. Tretinoin does, and it delivers major anti-aging benefits like collagen stimulation and pigment correction.

Alastin 3. Alastin Restorative Skin Complex This TriHex Technology-powered serum supports retinoid benefits by clearing out damaged proteins and rebuilding the skin matrix. “Lightweight, super hydrating, and keeps skin firm and resilient,” Dr. Coppola says.

skinbetter 4. Sunbetter TONE SMART SPF (Tinted) Not just a sunscreen—this multitasker protects against UVA/UVB and visible light (thanks to iron oxides). It adapts to your skin tone, looks radiant, and doubles as a base. “I don’t even wear foundation anymore,” she revealed.

Bare Aesthetics 5. Bare Soul Pillow Peptide Mask Dr. Coppola’s nightly finisher is Bare Soul Pillow Peptide Mask. Packed with collagen, peptides, and Argireline (a neuropeptide she calls “Botox’s little cousin”), it boosts hydration and smooths expression lines overnight.

Bare Aesthetics 6. Skin Longevity Plan: Neurotoxins + Sculptra Think beyond topicals. Dr. Coppola uses Dysport every three to four months and Sculptra every two years to maintain elasticity and collagen. “A skin investment that pays off with firmer, healthier-looking skin over time,” she explained.

What are your thoughts on hypochlorous acid? Worth the hype or just a fad? Sephora Dr. Coppola feels that hypochlorous acid can be a great tool, only when used the right way. She breaks it down like this: hypochlorous acid is a gentle antimicrobial, which makes it helpful post-procedure, during breakouts, or for inflamed skin. But it’s not meant to be used like a toner every day. “Our skin has a microbiome—good bacteria that protect us. Overusing hypochlorous acid is like taking antibiotics unnecessarily. It might help short-term, but long-term it can actually weaken your skin.” Bottom line? It’s not a fad, but it’s also not a cure-all. Use it strategically, not constantly.

Looking for more of the best beauty tips? Sign up for our newsletter so you never miss a thing!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.