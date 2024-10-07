Skincare In Your 30s Is Confusing — This Reddit Thread (And All Its Recs) Fixed My Skin Problems
I've finally found my tribe on a Reddit skincare subthread — 30 Plus Skincare — and it's so refreshing as a 33-year-old millennial. I still feel like a spring chicken, but things have definitely changed in the skincare department. My skin can't bounce back after falling asleep in makeup anymore, so I have to pay attention to the beauty products my age group swears by. Not to mention the aggressive dark under eye circles have honestly caught me off guard — they can be vicious. Basically...I need more skincare help than I realized.
After spending an undisclosed amount of time scrolling, here are the top 14 products the kind souls on the 30 Plus Skincare Reddit subthread recommend right now!
Best Products For Acne Prone And Combination Skin
Amazon
Byoma Creamy Jelly Cleanser
If you have combination skin and dry patches like this user, you may be wondering WTF you should use on your skin. While they decided to use the CeraVe Hydrating Cream to Foam Cleanser, another person said they double cleanse beginning with Byoma's Creamy Jelly Cleanser or the Tatcha Camellia Cleansing Oil. As a follow-up, they recommend using a more mild cleanser like Cetaphil's Daily Facial Cleanser. So many great options!
Soko Glam
Acwell Licorice pH Balancing Cleansing Toner
Some toners aren't universal buys, but Acwell's Licorice pH Balancing formula is! It deep cleans your skin without stripping it of moisture and truly balances your skin. Besides being formulated with licorice, it also has peony extract, so you'll get double the brightening power to boost your natural glow. Just when you thought it couldn't get any better, the green tea extract found in this toner helps tackle stubborn dark spots, too. I personally love how affordable it is considering all of the heavy duty lifting it does!
Sephora
Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream
One person said they've "had good luck with moisturizers that are a gel-cream consistency" and listed Drunk Elephant's Protini Polypeptide Cream as one of the moisturizers they rely on. It's meant to help balance you skin tone, texture and firmness over time with the aid of signal peptide complex, pygmy waterlily stem cell extract, and soybean folic acid ferment extract.
If you're on a budget, the Aveeno Calm + Restore Oat Gel Moisturizer is also another great option!
Best Dark Spot Treatments
Paula's Choice
I don't know what I did to deserve to stumble across this "comprehensive guide" for treating dark spots, but I'm thoroughly grateful for it!
Paula's Choice 10% Azelaic Acid Booster
According to the above thread, this is the product you want to use if you're looking for "serious treatment." It helps smooth uneven skin texture and reduces the appearance of hyperpigmentation over time. Although the tube is small, "a little bit goes a long way."
Timeless Skin Care
Timeless Skin Care 20% Vitamin C + E Ferulic Acid Serum
Vitamin C serums can be pricey, but OP (the "original poster") suggests this is an amazing dupe for the SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic with L-Ascorbic Acid (try not to clutch your pearls at the price!). This one is recommended because it's "an antioxidant that increases the rate of skin cell turnover bringing forward new skin cells while simultaneously improving the effects of SPF."
La Roche-Posay
La Roche-Posay Glycolic B5 Serum
The beautiful thing about this serum is that it addresses hyperpigmentation and also exfoliates your skin. It's full of Tranexamic acid, Kojic Acid, Glycolic Acid, and Lipo-Hydroxy Acid (LHA) to target problem areas without stripping your skin's barrier.
Best Products For Sensitive Skin
Youth to the People
Youth to the People Kale + Green Tea Spinach Vitamins Cleanser
This award-winning gel-like cleanser not only only targets your pores, but it reduces the appearance of dullness and blemishes. Say bye-bye to buildup, makeup, and other unseen gunk each time you use it!
Amazon
COSRX Centella Water Toner
This alcohol-free toner is one of the gentlest toners your sensitive skin will ever feel because it's only intention is to minimize any inflammation or breakouts you're experiencing. If you use it with a hydrocolloid patch, it can help get rid of any reoccurring infections, too!
The Ordinary
The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%
Lastly, someone in this extensive thread outlined why you should use Niacinamide. They wrote, "It is anti-inflammatory so it improves redness and it may be helpful for severe acne, especially inflammatory forms like papules and pustules. Over time there are less lesions and improved skin texture." One of their recommendation's is The Ordinary's Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%!
Best SPFs & Tinted Moisturizers
Amazon
Sun Bum Mineral Tinted Sunscreen SPF 30
Sun Bum's mineral tinted sunscreen is a fabulous SPF-based alternative to all your typical tinted moisturizer needs. It's zinc-based, and it basically works just like a primer does. It's a gluten-free way to receive a hint of color and optimal protection from the sun.
EltaMD
EltaMD Broad Spectrum SPF Sunscreen
EltaMD's Broad Spectrum sunscreen offers a little more protection than Sun Bum's tinted moisturizer! It also helps improve your skin over time so that it looks refreshed with the aid of squalene. The other ingredients you'll find in it is ginger root extract and bountiful antioxidants to reduce any fine lines you may have, too.
La Roche-Posay
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Milk Sunscreen SPF 60
Recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation, this Melt-In Milk Sunscreen is going to give you optimal protection from the sun with it's Cell-OX Shield. You also don't have to worry about it leaving behind a lingering white tint because it absorbs into the skin quickly and has a smooth texture you'll love spreading onto your face.
Best Under Eye Products
Amazon
Celebrity Esthetician Ian Michael Crumm says that a "lack of sleep causes blood vessels to dilate, leading to dark circles and puffiness around the eyes." If your under eye area still needs a little help, here's what this 30 Plus Skincare Reddit channel suggests!
Beauty Of Joseon Revive Eye Serum
This isn't the first time I've noticed ginseng in one of the beauty products I've added to my wish list, so it makes me think it's worth noting! Backed by this healing ingredient, the Revive Eye Serum zeroes in on everything from fine lines to late nights that are beginning to show. You'll start to see more elasticity under your eyes with continued use and that's always something to look forward to!
Sephora
The INKEY List Caffeine Eye Cream
One person said they noticed a "big difference" in their "fine lines" after consistently using The INKEY List's Caffeine Eye Cream which makes sense because it's a community favorite on Sephora. Like the name says, it have caffeine, Matrixyl 3000, and Albizia Julibrissin Bark Extract (exfoliation and smoothing) in it to bring life back to your under eye area!
After taking a look at these products, I feel a lot more confident about adding new things to my beauty routine thanks to the 30 Plus Skincare Reddit channel!
