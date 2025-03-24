Um, Nina Dobrev Just Hopped On This Tricksy New Mom Trend — Holding A Newborn Baby

Nina Dobrev sent the internet into a tailspin (including myself) when she took part in a new tricksy mom trend...cradling a newborn baby. This hilarious TikTok trend starts off with users holding an adorable infant with the text "I miss how my body looked before you." In addition to starting conversations about postpartum bodies (because every body is a good body!!) the trend insinuates the TikTok user is the baby's mother before providing a hilarious twist. So when Nina made her own video, we all lost it!

Keep reading to watch Nina Dobrev's baby TikTok video & read all the comments.

Nina Dobrev left all her fans "screaming" with her newest video. @nina ok baby, relax on the facts ♬ original sound - Gypsy Nina Dobrev's TikTok features the Vampire Diaries actress in leggings and a gray cardigan with white hearts holding a sweet little newborn in a onesie covered in rainbows. Just like the rest of the videos on the trend, she says "I miss how my body looked before you," before cutting to a close-up on the baby's face with the words "Girl you're my aunt. Go to the gym." Not to mention the fact the baby is giving her some serious side eye. I can't help but giggle! Naturally, the video comments were filled with people who fell for the trick, saying everything from "I THOUGHT I MISSED A CHAPTER" to "I first thought you had a baby and didn't tell us" and "GIRL I STARTED SCREAMING." And one fan even added, "She would be an amazing mother."

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White are currently engaged (even if they're not wedding planning at the moment), and can't wait to see what life brings in the future. "They've definitely discussed making things official. They've talked about getting married, having kids, the whole nine yards," an insider told Us Weekly in 2023, adding that the couple is “so in love and can’t imagine not spending the rest of their lives together. What they have is the real deal." I'm swooning! Should Shaun and Nina decide to have kids (and decide to share them with the world) I'll be more than excited to support them.

Did you fall for Nina's hilarious TikTok trend prank? I did!