Don't Forget The Sunscreen! 16 SPF Products To Keep Your Skin Safe
Sunscreen is quite literally the number one skincare product you should be using in your routine. Although not every skin type may be as vulnerable or as immediately show the effects of sun damage, we all know they can be severe — from unwanted signs of aging to devastating skin cancers. So why is it still so difficult to make a habit of applying? If you've been scarred by miserable smells, uncomfortable stickiness, and pasty residue in the past, it's time to revisit the SPF aisle. With innovative new formulas on the market, finding products that are clean, oil-free, non-comedogenic, mineral-based, invisible and truly scent-free has never been easier. You no longer need to find a one-size-fits-solution to your sun protection. Whether you're in need of a daily face coverage, a water-proof spray, or skin-tone-friendly options, there's likely a product for each of your specific concerns and use cases. Consider this your handy guide to the best SPF products for summer (and year round!) application.
Dr. Barbara Sturm Sun Drops ($50): Dr. Barbara Sturm's products are the holy grail of skincare, so if you're ready to invest in your sun protection, start with the Sun Drops. The next-level sunscreen serum combines SPF 50 protection against aging and burns with active ingredients to support skin regeneration, and can be incorporated into your morning routine under your moisturizer.
Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible SPF 30 Moisturizer ($35): Another way to start your day with SPF is to incorporate it directly in your moisturizer. This lightweight moisturizer is make-up friendly, and the smell alone will make you want to apply every day.
La Roche-Posay Anthelios 50 Mineral Ultra-Light Sunscreen Fluid SPF 50 ($30): For sensitive skin, La Roche-Posay makes an award-winning favorite sunscreen and moisturizer that can also be applied before makeup. They have an equally loved formula for combination skin, so you have no excuse not to be applying.
Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer SPF 20 ($47): If you prefer an all-in-one option, this cult favorite tinted moisturizer nourishes, protects, and perfects your skin for everyday wear in one simple application.
ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint Foundation SPF 40 ($48): Not only does ILIA's Super Serum contain SPF 40, which is nearly unheard of in a foundation formula, but it also stays put in heat, sweat, and humidity, which is essential for both foundations and sunscreens. A personal favorite, it's the only makeup I trust to truly protect my vulnerable skin.
Supergoop! (Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder SPF 35 ($30): If your favorite foundation or moisturizer doesn't contain SPF, try adding a setting powder as your final step before you head out the door. I like Supergoop!'s in particular because at SPF 35, it provides more substantial protection than most powders. It's also a two-in-one solution for mattifying and protecting oily skin throughout the day.
Kate Somerville UncompliKated SPF Makeup Setting Spray SPF 50 ($40): Finding a setting spray with substantial SPF protection can also be a challenge, which is why I highly recommend this Kate Somerville option with SPF 50. Keep a bottle at your desk so you can reapply throughout the day without that sunscreen smell.
Supergoop! Body Butter Sunscreen SPF 40 ($38): I actually want to apply this body butter every morning, which even I will admit is rare for a full-body sunscreen product. But it's incredibly hydrating on my dry skin, and most importantly, doesn't have that obvious sunscreen smell.
Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Moisturizing Sunscreen SPF 30 ($9): Whenever my skin is feeling irritated, I always turn back to Aveeno products to help soothe it. Especially after a sunburn or skin flare up, Aveeno stocks the most nourishing sunscreen for when you need protection most.
Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30 ($16): Formulated by and for people of color, Black Girl Sunscreen eliminates the white residue other sunscreens can leave behind on dark skin tones. Plus, it combines sun protection with natural ingredients to hydrate, heal, and protect skin all at once.
Hawaiian Tropic Sheer Touch Lotion SPF 30 ($12): Even I'm still guilty of laying out to tan during the summer, and this lotion is by far my favorite for a session in the sun. It truly smells like paradise, and has a slight shimmer to enhance your glow while you tan.
Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Sol Oil SPF 30 ($38): If your skin is less susceptible to sun damage, an SPF oil like this beloved Sol de Janeiro formula is the perfect option to provide the protection you (still) need when laying in the sun, while bringing out your natural glow.
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen Spray SPF 70 ($12): Lotions and oils doesn't always cut it — sometimes you need an easy to apply (and reapply) spray. I prefer this lightweight yet fool-proof Neutrogena formula when I know I'll be out all day and don't want to worry about rubbing or residue. Stash a bottle in your car or your day bag so you're always prepared.
Supergoop! Play Everyday Lotion Sunscreen SPF 50 ($32): Once sweat is involved, it's essential to upgrade your sunscreen to a waterproof formula. Another cult favorite, Supergoop!'s Play Everyday line is still nongreasy and fast-absorbing, despite the extra strength. Plus, it comes in a lotion, a pump, and a spray, so you can apply however you prefer.
COOLA Liplux Organic SPF 30 ($10): It's easy to remember chapstick in the winter when your lips are extra dry, but finding a hydrating lip moisturizer with SPF for the summer is just as important to protect against more cracks and burns. You can also try their lip tint for added subtle color.
COOLA Scalp & Hair Mist Organic Sunscreen SPF 30 ($26): Don't forget your hairline! We often do, which can lead to painful sunburns and extra dandruff. COOLA also makes a great hairline sunscreen you can carry for on-the-go application.
