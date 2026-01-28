8 Easy Sunday Meal Prep Ideas For A Stress-Free Week

I’m officially burnt out on high-stress cooking. In 2026, I want to prioritize easy, feel-good meals that don’t skimp on flavor or nutrition. I want eating to feel joyful again, not like another daily task that drains my time, energy, and patience.

Thankfully, I’ve rounded up a handful of seriously delicious meals you can prep on Sundays to keep you nourished all week long. Think: less weekday chaos, fewer last-minute chip grabs, and no more defaulting to microwave dinners when you’re too exhausted to cook. A little planning ahead makes it easier to support your health — without living in the kitchen.

Here are delicious meal plans to enjoy throughout the week.

Teriyaki Chicken Meal Prep Feel Good Foodie Teriyaki chicken with steamed broccoli? Yes please! Here is the perfect recipe for prioritizing your protein intake and adding the greens your doctor has been practically begging you to include in your meals! There are so many delicious ingredients here, like honey, ginger, and avocado oil, that will make this meal top-notch. Utterly delicious, and oh-so easy to prep.

Tropical Jerk Chicken and Gingered Broccoli Half Baked Harvest It’s time to spice up your lunch menu once and for all with this truly mouthwatering tropical jerk chicken and gingered broccoli recipe. This perfect combination of Asian and Jamaican classics features teriyaki sauce, jerk seasoning, and ginger over chicken and broccoli, served with coconut rice. Your mouth is going to feel like it’s on a tropical vacation.

Taco Salad Feel Good Foodie Here’s another nutritious and delicious way to incorporate necessary protein and greens into your diet. If you love Mexican food, this easy-to-make taco salad is a great option. All you have to do is prepare your protein, whether ground beef or another option, and add your toppings. Lettuce, tomatoes, salsa, and sour cream are my go-tos!

Tuna Salad Feel Good Foodie Here’s a delicious, fresh, and filling meal-prep option for the week ahead. It prioritizes light seasoning, crunchy veggies, and tasty protein, and is so easy to put together. It requires all the usuals, like tuna, celery, and lemon juice, but also has some ingredients to make things more exciting. Using Greek yogurt instead of mayonnaise makes this meal extra healthy, and the Dijon mustard adds some spice to an otherwise ordinary meal.

Sausage Hash Brown Egg Muffins Real Food Dietitians Sometimes the simplest recipes turn out to be the most delicious. All you need to do is pour ingredients into a muffin tin, bake and voila! You have an easy grab and go lunch that is so simple and tasty, This one's great for Whole30 fans!

Peanut Butter & Jelly Feel Good Foodie The ultimate nostalgic treat! You can make this recipe in your sleep. It’s such a classic meal option for a reason, people. Add a dose of carrots and celery on the side, and you’ve got yourself a whole serving of tasty bliss.

Moroccan Chickpea, Sweet Potato, and Cauliflower Bowls Half Baked Harvest Moroccan chickpeas are a great way to add a healthy dose of fiber into your diet, and the addition of sweet potato and cauliflower adds a delicious kick that’s as healthy as it is tasty. This one is super easy to make, and with all the mouthwatering ingredients like fresh ginger and smoked paprika, you’ll be excited to eat it.

Chicken Shawarma and Sweet Potato Fry Bowls Half Baked Harvest Now this is what I call the ultimate comfort food! I love the rich, warm flavors and the exotic kick. It's a total must-have for your meal prep list. There are so many ways to top this off, but pickled onions and feta are certainly my favorites.

