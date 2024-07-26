10 Spanish Recipes Inspired By My Trip To Barcelona And Seville
My boyfriend and I rang in the new year in Barcelona, arriving NYE night and randomly popping into the most fun tapas bar: Entrepanes Díaz in the L'Eixample district. We ate bombas con carne, tortilla española, and the first of many patatas bravas (fried potatoes with a paprika-rich tomato sauce and aioli, so good!).
I studied Spanish in Seville and Granada after college, so it was comforting to return to Spain and its siesta/tapas lifestyle. Many naps were had to accommodate late nights out. Even in January, the weather in Barcelona was mild and the food was fantastic everywhere. This summer, inspired by our trip, I made my own patatas bravas with a jamón board and tinto de verano, a summery drink of red wine, lemon soda and ice, or sangria's lighter, easier cousin. It was a perfect summer meal and so easy to pull together! Here are 10 recipes to try your own delicious spread inspired by Spain.
Easy Spanish-Inspired Cheese Board
There's something about a cheese board that feels like a party, even if it's just the two of you. This Spanish cheese and ham board is ready in minutes and serves as a fun twist to your usual weeknight or girl dinner. (via Averie Cooks)
Seared Tuna with Spanish Manzanilla Olive Tapenade
This bite may look super involved and fancy, but it's actually a super simple tapas recipe. Sear some fresh tuna before using it to top cucumber slices that pair with a delicious homemade tapenade. (via The Endless Meal)
Heirloom Tomato Gazpacho with Grilled Bread
It's tomato season and I'm so not sad about it. I love this vibrant, refreshing chilled soup that's creamy, tangy, and full of bright flavor. It's perfect for lunch or a surprising start to an entertaining meal. (via The Original Dish)
Spanish Tortilla With Burrata And Herbs
Tortilla española, or a Spanish omelette, is one of my favorite dishes and I've made it several times. Tieghan Gerard's recipe uses potatoes, eggs, fresh herbs, prosciutto, and burrata, yum! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Gambas al ajillo (Spanish Garlic Shrimp)
This is another tapas I love to order if it's on the menu. Packed with garlic, arbol chile, and sherry flavor, it's the perfect dish for a light summer meal. Here's the classic Spanish recipe from Curate Tapas Bar in Asheville, North Carolina. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Skillet Grilled Seafood And Chorizo Paella
I'm still dreaming about the vegetarian paella I ate in Barcelona at Taberna El Viti. It was the best I've ever had. This recipe uses a mix of chicken, chorizo and seafood, but you can leave them out to make a vegetarian version too! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Pan Con Tomate (Tomato Bread)
This popular snack in Spain often comes free with a glass of wine. It's a great way to enjoy the season's tomatoes with garlic, EVOO, and toasty bread. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Patatas Bravas
This Spanish recipe is all about the paprika-rich sauce. Traditionally fried, Julia Frey of London-based Vikalinka uses an air fryer for the potatoes while I roasted them in lieu of frying or having an air fryer. Enjoy! (via Vikalinka)
Ham and Manchego Cheese Croquettes Recipe
My BF ordered these at probably every meal. It is a quintessential tapa – crispy on the outside and creamy in the middle with Serrano ham and Manchego cheese from Spain. (via La Tienda)
Baked Churro Chips
For dessert, buck tradition by making some churros into chips. They’re easy to make in big batches, and they’re even easier to dip into a chocolate sauce, dulce de leche sauce or whipped cream! (via Brit + Co)
Lead image via Vikalinka
