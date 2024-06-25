20 Refreshing Recipes To Add To Your Mediterranean Diet Meal Plan
The Mediterranean diet can totally transform your meal plan. With plenty of fresh veggies and fruits, it’s one of the most accessible (and tasty!) ways to feel good from within.This curated list of heart-healthy dishes – from breakfasts to dinners and even desserts – offers a delightful array of recipes that bring the sunny Mediterranean coast to your kitchen! Dive deeper into your Mediterranean journey with these nutritious and mouth-watering meals. You’ll definitely be feeling satisfied and inspired by these plates!
Breakfast Ideas For Your Mediterranean Meal Plan
Healthy Smoothie Bowls with Almond Granola
Starting the day off with a fresh and cooling smoothie bowl is always a good idea. The almond granola from this recipe is a must-make, but from there, you can add any kind of fruits you desire. (via Brit + Co)
Tropical Oatmeal Breakfast Cookies
Cookies? For breakfast? Count us in. These breakfast cookies take on tropical flavors thanks to banana, pineapple, and mango. Getting in those good fruits will definitely help you glow from the inside out when you incorporate them into your Mediterranean diet meal plan. (via Brit + Co)
Sweet Potato Breakfast Casserole
This veggie-packed breakfast casserole ensures you kick off the morning with tons of nutrition. The best part is it's meal prep-friendly, so you can eat on the leftovers all week long. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Berry Fruit Salad
Serve this colorful berry fruit salad alongside something more savory or eat it on its own – either way, it's bound to be delish. It's topped off with lime juice and poppy seeds to keep every bite interesting. (via Kathryn's Kitchen)
Goat Cheese Grits with Garlic Butter Mushrooms + Spinach
Goat cheese is undeniably Mediterranean, so when you whip it into some morning grits and toss some mushrooms and spinach into the mix, you've got yourself an easy, fueling breakfast. (via Whole and Heavenly Oven)
Mediterranean Meal Plan Lunches
Greek Salad
Every bit of this salad is super fresh, making it an excellent dish for summertime lunch breaks. Each element balances the other out beautifully! (via Brit + Co)
Roasted Sweet Potato Sandwich
Pile on some sweet potato slices, peppers, sprouts, and fresh basil onto pieces of whole grain bread for an irresistibly easy Mediterranean lunch! Smothering hummus between it all adds a dose of protein that'll keep you satisfied until dinnertime. (via The Edgy Veg)
Whole Grain Salad
This delectable mix of quinoa, carrots, fennel, and onion is an easy lunch-ready side dish you can prep ahead of the week to ensure you have something nourishing on-hand. Bulk it up by adding some tinned fish or grilled chicken to keep you fuller for longer! (via Clean Cuisine)
Avocado Toast with Roasted Asparagus
Avo toast will always have our hearts. This iteration includes roasted asparagus and whole grain bread, which work wonderfully together. (via Vanilla and Bean)
Mediterranean Roasted Red Pepper Pizza
Make your pizza pie Mediterranean-style by piling on mounds of red peppers, olives, and artichokes! Pizza makes an easy lunch, especially if you use ready-made dough. The coolest part is customizing the toppings to your liking. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Dinner Ideas For Your Mediterranean Meal Plan
Mediterranean Chicken Skewers
Dinnertime typically warrants something warmer, so these skewers are sure to please. They're lightly seasoned with some lemon juice and Mediterranean herbs to up the flavors. Pair 'em with grilled peppers and zucchini to balance it all out. (via Brit + Co)
Pastitsio
This baked Greek pasta dish is surprisingly easy. As long as bechamel sauce is involved (in this case, there's plenty), we're there. (via Brit + Co)
Grilled Peach + Chicken Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette
Having a blend of veggies and fruits is a staple of Mediterranean diet meals, and this hearty salad has it all. The grilled peaches make it all super juicy, while the lettuce and cukes supply the crunch. The lemon dressing is slightly sweetened with honey, and it's to die for! (via Averie Cooks)
Vegan Mediterranean Pasta
Top your go-to boxed pasta with some black olives, tomatoes, capers, and vegan feta, and you're well on your way to chowing down on a super easy dinner. Anyone can make this recipe in a pinch! (via This Wife Cooks)
Loaded Shawarma-Spiced Fries with Crunchy Veg Salad + Lemony Tahini
These homemade loaded fries will make you feel like you're eating Mediterranean street food, without ever leaving your place. The creamy tahini sauce truly perfects this shareable dish! (via The First Mess)
Mediterranean Meal Plan Desserts
Raw Coconut Cheesecake Bites
Dates, macadamia nuts, and cashews bulk up these sweet lil' bites with loads of nutrients. They're certifiably irresistible! (via Brit + Co)
Chocolatey Zucchini Bread
Okay, so, this baked bread loaf does include some chocolate, but it also has lots of zucchini. We love a healthy dessert! (via Brit + Co)
Vegan Orange Olive Oil Cake
Smooth olive oil balances out the fresh orange zest and juice in every single bite of this healthy cake. It's unbelievably moist and tender, perfect for pairing with a small scoop of vegan ice cream! (via Earthly Provisions)
Strawberry Chia Seed Pudding
This chia pudding is packed with fiber from the strawberries and chia seeds, making it the perfect guiltless bite to indulge in at the end of the day. (via Bowl of Delicious)
Homemade Freeze Pops
Cool yourself down by prepping these fruity pops. Any frozen fruit is game for this easy dessert recipe, so feel free to freestyle your own flavors! (via Crowded Kitchen)
